Parents SLAMMED ‘disgusting’ after sharing video serving dinner to their kids on the GROUND

A family has been criticized on social media for sharing a video of them serving spaghetti and meatballs to their children on the floor and forcing them to eat it with their hands.

Kimmy, 29, and Steven Houghton, 32, from Texas, went to TikTok to share a video of their one-year-old daughter, Stevie Kate, eating dinner with other family members, who were also children.

However, this was not your traditional family dinner.

The influencer family has over 193,000 followers and regularly posts videos of their daughter and the various adventures they embark on with her.

In this video, however, Kimmy documented the moment when she and her husband decided to go for a more unconventional dinner.

Kimmy and Steven Houghton, from Texas, took to TikTok to share a video of them serving dinner to their child and other family members on the floor

The family documented the moment when they poured spaghetti and meatballs on a sheet on the floor outside and let the kids eat it with their hands

Kimmy showed the kids grabbing handfuls of spaghetti and stuffing their mouths with their dinner while their one-year-old even rubs her feet in the food

Kimmy and Steven have been criticized on social media for their unconventional dining methods, where the kids eat with their hands together with their daughter.

They put a sheet on the floor outside and poured spaghetti, sauce and meatballs on it while their child and other family members watched.

After they poured the food onto the sheet, the children began to eat.

And as if eating on the floor in the Texas heat wasn’t bad enough, Kimmy and Steven didn’t even give the kids any silverware.

“If you put your husband in charge of the food and cleanup,” read the text overlay in the video.

Kimmy then showed the kids how to grab handfuls of spaghetti and stuff their mouths with their dinner, while their one-year-old even rubs her feet in the food.

The kids didn’t seem to mind Stevie Kate’s feet during their dinner as they grabbed handful after handful, despite the diner most likely being infested by swarms of ants.

The family’s video was viewed more than 2.5 million times, and TikTok users quickly filled in their comments, labeling them “disgusting”

The family’s video was viewed more than 2.5 million times, and TikTok users were quick to fill in their comments, labeling them “disgusting.”

One user said, “That’s disgusting.”

“I can only imagine how many ants, nats and flies land in it,” said another user.

“That’s so gross,” commented another user.

Another user added: ”’Teacher teacher, my father threw dinner on the grass and made us eat it with our hands” CPS..’

“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should,” one user wrote.