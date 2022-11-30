Parents refuse to let doctors use vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on baby boy

A New Zealand couple have refused to let doctors use vaccinated blood to perform life-saving heart surgery on their son.

The parents, who have not been named to protect their child’s identity, are “extremely concerned” about the type of blood used in the operation.

Their four-month-old son has severe pulmonary valve stenosis, meaning he has a narrow heart valve, and needs emergency surgery with donated blood.

The boy’s parents believe the Covid vaccine, which has been approved by all major health authorities in the world, is “experimental.”

His mother said, “We want the operation done as soon as possible, but we’re very concerned about the blood they’re going to use.”

The Te Whatu Ora local health authority has taken the dispute to the Auckland High Court to transfer custody of the child from his parents to the courts to authorize the use of donated blood.

The couple say they are responsible for their child and claim to have already arranged for 20 unvaccinated pediatric donors approved by a blood bank.

A New Zealand couple, whose names are withholding to protect their baby’s identity, have refused to let doctors use vaccinated blood to perform life-saving operations on their child

Judge Layne Harvey called an emergency hearing for next Tuesday and encouraged the two sides to continue negotiations in the meantime.

Attorney Paul White representing Te Whatu Ora said the life-saving operation would have been completed several weeks ago under normal circumstances.

He said their application was submitted to the court in the best interest of the young patient and was medically safe.

Attorney Sue Grey, representing the baby’s parents, said they are seeking better care for their child than the state can provide.

The lawyer said there was no reason why Te Whatu Ora was not considering her clients’ proposal to use unvaccinated blood as a solution.

The baby’s mother spoke to reporters outside the courtroom and told them she had been there in person so she could see the judge and he see her child.

She said she refused the unvaccinated blood because she had a responsibility to her child and said “so many” people rallied behind her.

“Kiwis are amazing, people I don’t know show so much love,” she said.

More than 100 anti-vaxxer protesters gathered outside the Auckland High Court on Wednesday, carrying posters reading ‘It’s not about health, it’s about control’.

A woman demonstrating outside the court said the case should not go ahead.

“It’s terrible, it’s stressful for the parents and for the baby,” she told reporters.

The New Zealand Blood Service website states that blood is not split between vaccinated and unvaccinated donors as it is filtered during processing.

It says there is no evidence that using blood from a vaccinated person poses any risk to recipients and that any traces of the Covid-19 vaccine have degraded and would not be transferred to patients.

The New Zealand Blood Service website states that blood is not distributed between vaccinated and unvaccinated donors as it is filtered during processing (stock image)

“All donated blood is also filtered during processing, so any traces that may still be present do not pose a risk to recipients,” it said.

Te Whatu Ora Auckland interim director Dr. Mike Shepherd told the NZ announces

it can be stressful for parents to make decisions about a sick child.

“The decision to petition the court is always made with the best interests of the child in mind and after extensive discussions,” he said.

Cardiac stenosis is when the heart valves don’t open properly, meaning pressure and blood can build up, reducing blood flow and putting stress on the heart.

According to Healthdirect, one in 4,000 people is born with an aortic valve that is shaped differently and can harden or scar as they age, increasing their chances of developing cardiac stenosis.