Parents 'refuse to lie' about Santa and Tooth Fairy to daughter

A couple have revealed how they have been honest with their nine-year-old daughter about the existence of Father Christmas and the Easter Bunny since she was a toddler – and believe parents should stop ‘gaslighting’ their children with the seasonal stories.

Craftsman Mathew Boudreaux, 46, and his music teacher husband, Aurelian, 44, from Washington State, insist they are not ‘removing all magic’ and say ‘honesty is the best policy’ when it comes to parenting their daughter Helena aged nine. .

The parents say they ‘refused to lie’ to her and have been honest since she was ‘two or three’ and still take part in festive traditions – saying they ‘don’t take away any magic’ but don’t want to lie to their daughter.

Craftsman Mathew Boudreaux, 46, (right) and his music teacher husband, Aurelian, 44, (left) deny putting their daughter through ‘psychological trauma’ by lying to her about Father Christmas. Although she enjoys sitting on Santa’s lap, she knows he isn’t real

Nine-year-old Helena (pictured) from Washington state, USA, was told by her two fathers when she was two or three that typical childhood joys like Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny were not real.

Matthew and Aurelian say they have asked their daughter if she wants to play ‘make-believe’ and pretend Santa Claus is real, even though they have told her he doesn’t exist.

The couple said the family ‘does not want to take part in global gaslighting’ that makes children question their own reality, and decided early on that they would ‘never deceive’ their little girl.

Matthew believes lying to children about Santa is tantamount to ‘psychological trauma’.

The dads are hoping to raise their daughter ‘to be humble and appreciative’, so don’t spoil her rotten on Christmas Day – instead giving her a handful of presents and celebrating being together as a family.

When it comes to the tooth fairy, Mathew still puts $1 under Helena’s pillow, but his daughter has known since she was a tot that he’s responsible for it appearing there.

Mathew said: ‘Parents don’t need to tell any of their children Santa or the Tooth Fairy is real. Why should I participate in this great global gaslighting?’

‘Before we adopted our child, we researched parenting and thought about the potential psychological impact lying could have.

‘We decided we would never deceive her. Parents do not need to tell any of their children that this is true.

‘It has normalized group lying and deception, it doesn’t have to be part of society.’

She still celebrates Christmas by opening Christmas, but her fathers were afraid to ‘gaslight’ their daughter by taking part in the global tradition

Mathew said: ‘There is a morality in lying and not lying. We live in a world where no one can tell the difference between real and fake’

The father-of-one said their daughter didn’t know if Santa was real or not when she was little.

But when she reached the age of three, their daughter started asking questions about Santa Claus.

They explained that he wasn’t real and the stories behind the traditions, but they could keep ‘pretending’ if she wanted.

Mathew added: ‘It wasn’t a sit-down conversation, she started asking questions and paying attention to him.

‘She asked who he was and it’s at this point most parents say he’s real. We decided not to.

The family still decorates the family home to celebrate the Christian holiday. Gifts also play a role in the day, but Helena has known since she was a small child that Santa didn’t deliver them on his sleigh

The couple say they still partake in the magic and that their house is decorated with homemade decorations and they ‘make cookies, exchange gifts, get up super early and spend quality time together as a family.’

‘There is a morality in lying and not lying. We live in a world where no one can tell the difference between real and fake.

‘Honesty is the most important component of parenting and the truth is the way you should go.’