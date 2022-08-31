Parents of Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke speak out after her suicide

The devastated family of the Wisconsin news anchor, who took her own life this weekend just six weeks before she was due to get married, have shared their grief, saying, “Our family is broken.”

Neena Pacholke, 27, committed suicide Saturday morning at her home in Wausau, Wisconsin, after telling friends she was suicidal.

It is not yet clear how she died. Police were called to her apartment at 11 a.m., where they found her unresponsive.

Neena’s death has sent shockwaves through the community where she lived, but it has also stunned strangers across the country.

A budding television star with a loving family, friends and a wedding on the way, it seemed like she had everything to live for.

Neena Pacholke, 27, committed suicide Saturday morning at her home in Wausau, Wisconsin, after telling friends she was suicidal. She was pictured with her dad Aaron, mom Laurie and sister Kaitlynn last November

Aaron, Neena’s father, posted this tribute on Facebook on Wednesday morning

In a statement on Facebook on Wednesday morning, her father, Aaron, said, “Absolutely devastated.

“Our family is broken by the loss of our Neena. God and our faith will guide us. Unbelievable how many people she touched.

‘She was a great present! Thank you everyone for your love and support!’

Neena’s cancer-stricken mother, Laurie, also shared a tribute on social media.

She wrote on Twitter: ‘We appreciate the love and support we’re getting.

“Please know that Neena was undergoing treatment for her mental health. She had every means available to her and it still wasn’t enough. Fly high girl.’

Neena’s fiancé, divorced father of two Kyle Haase, has not yet spoken out publicly. He was married until last year and was still working on the details of his divorce when Neena, who was 11 years his junior, died on Saturday.

Neena, 27, was the morning news anchor for the local ABC affiliate WAOW-9 and she loved her job, according to colleagues and friends

Neena’s mother Laurie battled lymphoma. She saw her daughter on television while she was being treated

Neena was set to marry Kyle Haase (far right) within six weeks. He hasn’t commented publicly yet

Neena with her fiancé, Kyle Haase. The couple was set to get married on October 12th

Neena was one of the faces of Wake Up Wisconsin, the morning show on WAOW Channel 9, an ABC affiliate, in downtown Wisconsin.

She had moved there from her native Florida to pursue a career in journalism after turning down offers to play professional basketball. In high school and college, she was an athletic star.

Neena’s best friend, Ally Peters, told DailyMail.com that while she knew Neena had struggled with mental health issues in the past, she seemed to have overcome many of her demons.

“I never thought she’d kill herself,” Ally said.

Neena had also come to terms with the tragedy of losing her first love, her high school boyfriend Jordan Harris, who died of brain cancer when they were both 18 in 2013.

Teen tragedy: Neena’s high school boyfriend Jordan Harris died in 2013, when they were both 18, after battling brain cancer. Friends said she always ‘missed’ him, but had accepted his death

Neena in a 2016 interview about her romance with Jordan. She was a college basketball player

She continued to raise money in his memory for cancer research charities.

Now friends and colleagues are raising money for her through a GoFundMe page to help pay for her unexpected funeral.

The family had asked for $10,000 in donations to pay for the arrangements and promised to donate additional money to mental health charities.

As of Wednesday morning, the fund stood at just over $16,000.

Neena’s colleagues at WAOW-9 are also preparing a tribute segment that will air locally on Thursdays at 10 p.m. CT and Friday mornings.

A spokesman for the Wausau Police Department previously told DailyMail.com that officers had been called to Neena’s apartment to conduct a wellness check.

Wausau Police officers were sent to a home on the southeast side of Wausau on Saturday morning to check on the well-being of a woman who had allegedly made suicide statements.

“After getting no answer at the door, officers entered the house and found Pacholke dead. No malicious intent is suspected.

“The matter is still under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.”

The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet released the autopsy report.