Parents of Sandy Hook Victim at Alex Jones Trial Seek $150 Million in Damages

AUSTIN, Texas — Lawyers for the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting told a jury Tuesday that conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones would have to pay them $150 million for alleging they were complicit in a conspiracy of the government to fake the shooting. a pretext for arms control efforts.

The $150 million figure suggested by parental attorney Mark Bankston represents the first time the family of a Sandy Hook victim has given a dollar figure to the suffering Mr. Jones and his Infowars website and broadcast, based in Austin, caused by spreading lies about the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Conn., which killed 20 first-graders and six schoolteachers.

The dollar amount, while large, was appropriate, said Mr. Bankston and cited Mr. Jones “the most despicable and despicable campaign of slander and slander in American history”.