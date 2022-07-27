Parents of Sandy Hook Victim at Alex Jones Trial Seek $150 Million in Damages
AUSTIN, Texas — Lawyers for the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting told a jury Tuesday that conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones would have to pay them $150 million for alleging they were complicit in a conspiracy of the government to fake the shooting. a pretext for arms control efforts.
The $150 million figure suggested by parental attorney Mark Bankston represents the first time the family of a Sandy Hook victim has given a dollar figure to the suffering Mr. Jones and his Infowars website and broadcast, based in Austin, caused by spreading lies about the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Conn., which killed 20 first-graders and six schoolteachers.
The dollar amount, while large, was appropriate, said Mr. Bankston and cited Mr. Jones “the most despicable and despicable campaign of slander and slander in American history”.
Mr Jones, who was in court on Tuesday for both parties’ opening statements, was visibly upset by the proposed award. During a break, he exploded in anger in the hallway outside the courtroom, calling the proceedings a “show trial” and deeming them a “constitution-destroying, absolute, utter and complete mockery.”
Before the trial began, Mr. Jones briefly placed a piece of duct tape over his mouth with the Infowars.com logo and the words “Save the 1st,” a reference to the First Amendment. Mr Jones placed the tape with the slogan on the table in front of him during the opening statements, in front of the jury, shaking his head in opposition to Mr Bankston’s comments.
He was sitting a few feet away from Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of the child who was murdered in Sandy Hook, Jesse Lewis, 6.
The trial is the first of three in which juries will decide how much compensation will be awarded to the victims’ families. In this initial trial, Mr. Heslin and Mrs. Lewis must testify about the torment they have suffered since Mr. Jones suggested on his show in 2017 that Mr. Heslin’s television recall of cradling Jesse’s body shortly after the shooting was false. The family has faced accusations and threats for years since then.
Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of Noah Pozner, Sandy Hook’s youngest victim, will testify in Austin in September at a second trial. That same month, the families of eight other Sandy Hook victims will testify at the third trial, in Connecticut.
The lawsuits come after the families of the 10 victims won a defamation lawsuit against Mr Jones last year when judges ruled that he was default liable for repeatedly failing to produce court-ordered documents and testimony. Those rulings are the basis for this summer’s trials, in which juries will award the families monetary damages for their victories.
The Massacre at the Sandy Hook School
Jones’ attorney Federico Reynal suggested during the jury selection on Tuesday that he ask the jurors to award the parents a single dollar in damages, in part because the additional trauma caused by Mr. Jones paled so much compared to death. from their son.
Mr. Bankston said in his statement Tuesday that the $150 million prize symbolized one dollar for the reputational damage of the parents and one dollar for their emotional damage for each of the one-quarter of Americans living in a 2013 Fairleigh Dickinson University Survey that they thought the Sandy Hook shooting was definitely or possibly fake.
“For ten years, Mr. Jones robbed Neil and Scarlett of the time they needed to heal from the violent death of their son Jesse because Mr. Jones wanted to sell more of his products,” he said. “That is of course a huge verdict, but it will do justice to the extent of the damage done in this case.”
Mr Reynal began his introductory remarks by calling Mr Bankston’s presentation ‘a conspiracy of lies’.
“I am honored to represent Alex Jones” and his company, said Mr Reynal. “He is one of the most polarizing figures in this nation,” who was “cancelled, punished for statements related to this matter.”
Mr. Reynal echoed Mr. Jones’ long-held claim that he was only repeating the false claims of others, including members of his Infowars audience. In fact, Mr. Jones made false claims about the shooting on his broadcast just hours after the event.
Mr Reynal has also put forward a claim made by others who have been charged with spreading political lies, including falsehoods about the 2020 election: that a claim, no matter how seditious or wild, is not defamatory if the person makes him believe it is true, or, as Mr. Jones has claimed, they cannot tell the truth from falsehood because they have been misled by what Mr. Reynal called “mainstream media lies.”
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of the Travis County District Court repeatedly warned Mr. Jones’ attorneys that they were not litigating over his First Amendment right to make the false claims, as he had already denied his right to a trial in the libel cases. had lost.
The proposed $150 million award would be for compensatory damages only, Mr. Bankston. The jury will also decide whether or not to award punitive damages. Mr. Jones has earned more than $50 million in annual sales in recent years selling nutritional supplements, conspiracy-focused videos and books, body armor and doomsday equipment during his broadcasts. mr. Bankston will present the reports released by Infowars as it prepares for the trial showing that Mr. Jones about Sandy Hook had caused Infowars audience and product sales to skyrocket.
The Sandy Hook families say they have a broader purpose: They want the trials to warn Americans of the increasing damage being done to vulnerable people and social life through viral political lies, whether they be fake theories denying mass shootings or false claims. about a stolen 2020 election that violence against the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
“This is a case of creating change,” Mr Bankston told the jury on Tuesday. “You have the power to prevent this from ever happening again.”
Jones, an ally of former President Donald J. Trump who broadcast the January 6 attack live as it unfolded, is being criticized for his role in planning events surrounding the riots.