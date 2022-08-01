Parents of Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz’s victims sob in court during sentencing trial

Parents of victims of mass shootings at Parkland high school today sobbed over testimonies describing their children being “torn apart” by gunman Nikolas Cruz’s AR-15.

dr. Terril Tops – the coroner who performed the autopsy on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Luke Hoyer and Joaquin Oliver, and football coach Aaron Feis – described in graphic detail the extent of the injuries he saw.

In attendance were the victims’ relatives, including Hoyer’s parents, and Oliver’s mother and daughter. The Hoyers were seen wiping heavy tears as their son’s death was described and Oliver’s mother had to leave the courtroom.

The excruciating testimony came during the ninth day of Cruz’s hearing, as prosecutors seek the death penalty and defenses for life in prison.

In October, Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty to the 17 counts of murder he committed in Florida high school in 2018, and also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of attempted murder.

Florida law requires a unanimous jury recommendation for the death penalty.

Gena Hoyer, with her husband Tom by her side, wipes away tears during the sentencing phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz

Patricia Padauy Oliver is comforted as a witness testifies to her son’s fatal injuries during the sentencing phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz

Nikolas Cruz and assistant public defender Nawal Basimam stand as jurors enter the courtroom during the penalty phase of his trial

Tom and Gena Hoyer could see that they were holding each other tightly and sobbing as Dr. Tops described how their son was shot by a pair of bullets as he walked down a hallway to the classroom at the start of the shooting.

Luke was first hit by a bullet that entered him through both the jaw and neck, causing his lungs to fill with blood, effectively “drowning” him.

“A significant amount of bleeding, the bleeding went into his right chest cavity and started to compress his lungs, basically drowning his and compressing his lungs,” he said.

Tops noted that the first bullet was more than enough to kill the 15-year-old boy, but Cruz fired a second bullet at him which broke his pelvis.

dr. Terril Tops – the coroner who performed the autopsy on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Luke Hoyer and Joaquin Oliver, and football coach Aaron Feis

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz watches the defense table during the penalty phase of his trial

The coroner then described the injuries suffered by Feis, the 37-year-old football coach and school security guard who was shot while protecting students from Cruz’s wrath.

Tops said Feis’ ribs were broken by a bullet, one of which was “destroyed” by the bullet. Tops also said Feis’s liver and pancreas had been “destroyed” by his wounds.

The doctor then described the graphic wounds suffered by 17-year-old Oliver, who was shot at close range outside a bathroom by Cruz.

Tops said he found multiple serious injuries on Oliver, including injuries to his hands, “big gaping” holes in his left leg and a grisly wound to his head.

The jurors were shown photos of Oliver’s autopsy as Tops described the head injury that he said “looked like a cherry bomb in someone’s head.”

Heartbroken during the testimony, Oliver’s mother was led out of the courtroom by her daughter.

Tom Hoyer hugs Patricia Padauy Oliver during a sentencing break in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz

Gena Hoyer, with her husband, Tom, by her side, wipes away tears during the sentencing phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz

During the sentencing process, testimony was given by a wide variety of witnesses, including students, police officers and even the Uber driver who took Cruz to the school just before the shooting in February 2018.

Among those forced to testify was Michael Morrison, the owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply — the gun store since its closure that Cruz visited in 2017 to purchase the murder weapon.

Morrison — who closed the Coral Springs store shortly after the shooting was under investigation by prosecutors last Tuesday — described the day Cruz came to his store to buy the rifle.

He told the witness box how he and a colleague both handled Cruz’s sale, asking him to fill out a federal form and undergo a $5 background check designed to clear previous criminal violations from potential buyers.

The form Cruz was required to fill out included questions about whether he was using drugs, had been convicted of a felony, or had been found by a court to be mentally incapable of operating a firearm or involved in domestic violence.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with sentence reduction specialist Kate O’Shea, a member of the defense team

Michael Morrison, the former owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply, describes the weapon he sold to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz

Cruz answered “no” to all questions in the document — which was used along with the gun as evidence by prosecutors in the Broward County courtroom.

The prosecutor asked Morrison – who retired from the arms business after the shooting and now works as a paving crew leader in Tamarac – about his procedure for a typical firearms transaction at the now-closed shop.

“Every customer is in talks — we’re looking for red flags or signs as to why the sale shouldn’t happen,” said Morrison, who had run the store in a Coral Springs shopping center for more than four years before it was forced to close.

When prosecutors asked if he entered into such a conversation with Cruz, who at the time of the purchase had no criminal record but an extensive history of questionable mental health, he said he had.

“I had a short conversation I believe at pick up, as stated in my statement – I came out and asked him, ‘What are you going to do with the gun?'”

Morrison continued: “The answer was, ‘I’m going to shoot with my friends over the weekend. I just want my own stuff.”