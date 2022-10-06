Parents of girl who drowned on school trip weep outside court after teachers cleared of wrongdoing

The grieving parents of a young girl who tragically drowned during a school trip to France wept outside court as three British teachers accused of manslaughter were cleared of wrongdoing.

Jessica Lawson, 12, died when a pontoon capsized in a lake near Limoges in July 2015.

The girl, who was the youngest child on the trip from Wolfreton School in Willerby, near Hull, was caught in the water and drowned after teachers and a lifeguard failed to spot her.

Teachers Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers, along with lifeguard Leo Lemaire, were charged with the French response to manslaughter by gross negligence following the incident.

They each faced five years in prison if convicted, but were yesterday cleared of any wrongdoing by judges at the Palais de Justice in Tulle.

Jessica’s parents Tony and Brenda were in tears on the steps outside court after the verdict was handed down.

Tony, overcome with grief, immediately walked out of the courtroom when the teachers were acquitted.

Addressing the court, Brenda said: “If I’m being honest and listening to people trying to explain here what they did to Jessica, it’s not really any clearer because I expected those who had a duty of care to her, should be open and transparent and have respect and integrity for his mother in the way they have handled themselves here.’

She added: ‘It has been seven years for me and my family what can only be described as excruciating suffering not understanding what happened to her and why.’

Giving her verdicts through a translator, Marie-Sophie Waguette said: ‘The area was surveyed by the lifeguard, the lifeguard was present, the flag was green.

“There was no reason to believe that the floating platform could turn over. We do not know why her drowning occurred at the time the platform flipped.

‘There is therefore no evidence that they were negligent – ​​therefore you are found not guilty.’

Jessica’s father had earlier left the courtroom after hearing Stephane Babonneau, representing Ms Stathers, make an allegation about how the teachers felt after the incident.

Mrs Lewis, meanwhile, was offered the chance to speak before the magistrate adjourned the matter, with the PE teacher saying the pain is “different to what the family is experiencing”.

Sir. Layne and Ms Stathers declined to say anything when given the opportunity.

Ms Lewis’s legal representative, Florian Godest Le Gall, said the teachers’ reaction time was the shortest possible, adding that dynamic monitoring of children does not mean looking at one student “every microsecond”.

He added that the PE teacher is ‘suffering under the weight of responsibility’.

One of the lawyers acting for Mr Layne, Anis Harabi, said Jessica’s death was an accident with no “culprits”, adding that his client should not be expected to be “clairvoyant”.

Sir. Harabi said Mr Layne did not think it was dangerous because the swimming area was “supervised”.

Sir. Layne’s other lawyer, Dominique Tricaud, said the teachers acted ‘simultaneously’ when they realized Jessica was missing and the trio ‘tirelessly’ investigated.

The trial previously heard how Ms Lewis and Ms Stathers began to ‘panick’ after noticing Jessica was missing and both became emotional in the witness stand.

Sir. Layne said he believed the pontoon was a safety feature and saw no signs of distress when he looked at the lifeguard after it capsized.

The prosecutor had called for all three teachers to be sentenced to three years in prison.

But Layne, Lewis and Stathers were all cleared of any wrongdoing. The lifeguard at the time, Leo Lemaire, and the local authority of the town of Liginiac were also found not guilty.

More than 20 children had climbed onto the orange plastic platform (pictured), which was designed for less than half that number, when it collapsed while tipping over. While all the other children left the water unharmed, Jessica stayed in the water for 20 minutes

She drowned during a five-day school trip to France on July 21, 2015. Two dozen pupils and three teachers from the Hull school were on the six-day adventure holiday when the fatal incident occurred.

The children had been given the go-ahead by teachers for a swim at Maury Park in Liginiac, which included a floating orange pontoon that they jumped off.

More than 20 children had climbed onto the plastic platform, which was designed for less than half that number, when it collapsed while tipping over.

While most of the students were quickly plucked from the water by a lifeguard, Jessica is believed to have been in the water for up to 20 minutes before rescuers re-entered the lake to pull her out.

Jessica was flown to a hospital in Limoges but died the following day before her distraught parents were able to arrive after flying out on the first available flight.

Speaking on Tuesday, Brenda Lawson told the court her family had been through ‘excruciating suffering’ since her daughter’s death.

She also criticized the response of British authorities and Wolfreton School to Jessica’s death, saying they ‘gave us no answers or help in any way’.

Asked to describe the schoolgirl, Mrs Lawson told the court: ‘Describing Jessica is really easy. We use the word sunshine and the brightness still remains in my life. She was full of fun, laughter and caring.

“She was just on the verge of becoming a lovely young lady.”