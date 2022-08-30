Parents of axed Buffalo Bills star Matt Araiza issue furious statement defending their son

The parents of deposed Buffalo Bills tipper Matt Araiza have issued a savage statement defending their son amid allegations that he was involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year.

The 22-year-old gambler was released on Saturday by Super Bowl favorite Bills and his career is in tatters as he awaits more news about the civil lawsuit filed last Thursday.

Amid the reactions, Araiza’s parents have now released a statement of their own to the media, revealing death threats to their entire family and reiterating that their son must “be innocent until proven guilty.”

As reported by KUSI TV, the statement reads: ‘The rule of law is innocent until proven otherwise. That is not our experience. A war has been waged against our son.

He has been tried and convicted in the media on the basis of information released solely from the alleged victim and her lawyer, largely via social media. People have considered his information to be factual, when it is not.’

NFL player Matt Araiza released by Buffalo Bills after being accused of gang rape

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard (right) and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko (left) of gang raping a then 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a house. where Araiza had lived

The post goes on to explain the ‘vitriol’ Araiza has been receiving since the allegations were made public, questioning why the former Bills star is the ‘only one getting this kind of treatment’, and appears to be nodding. to the two others who are also accused of gang rape.

“He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and ongoing threats of violence and death,” the statement continued. “He was fired from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We’ve all been cancelled. Every member of our family.’

Their son’s fervent defense ends by speaking of “volunteous rumors growing as fact,” before adding, “There are multiple witness statements to deny the claims being made against him. The legal system is designed to get the facts and make decisions. They should be able to do that.’

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko of gang raping a then 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party.

The accuser, now 18, is identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” because she was a minor at the time.

A criminal investigation into the allegations is underway, the officials said Los Angeles Times, who first reported the lawsuit. No arrests have been made and the San Diego Police Department has not publicly identified any suspects.

Araiza waves to fans after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, New York on Aug. 13

Araiza would not be subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy regarding the alleged rape, as it took place in 2021, before he was a league player.

The lawsuit states that the teen had been drinking with friends when they decided to attend the party on October 17 and that she was “probably drunk on arrival.” She became separated from her friends and was approached by Araiza who offered her a drink, according to the lawsuit.

She believes the drink “contained not only alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the indictment said.

She told Araiza, who was 21 at the time, that she was in high school, according to the lawsuit. She claims he then led her to a side yard where he asked her to have oral sex and then had sex with her before taking her to a bedroom in the house.

According to the complaint, there were at least three other men in the room, including Leonard and Ewaliko. The lawsuit states that Araiza threw the teenager on the bed and she went in and out of consciousness while being raped. It added, “but she does remember some moments of the horrific gang rape.”

Buffalo Bills gambler Araiza told his 17-year-old rape accuser in a police-controlled phone call that she should be tested for chlamydia after an alleged hour and a half attack that left her “bloody and crying.” according to a court file obtained by DailyMail.com

Bills GM Brandon Beane said Araiza was released because the situation is ‘bigger than football’

After an hour and a half, the teen stumbled out of the room “bleeding and crying,” the complaint said. Her nose, belly button, and ear piercings had been pulled out.

She immediately told her friends about the rape, and the next day she reported it to the police and underwent a rape investigation, the lawsuit said. Officers coached her when she called Araiza, which she did 10 days later when detectives recorded it, according to the complaint.

During the phone call, Araiza admitted to having sex with her, the lawsuit states, but later, when she asked him “And did we really have sex?” he replied, ‘This is Matt Araiza. I don’t remember anything that happened that night” and hung up.

But before she answered the phone, Araiza told Doe to get tested for chlamydia.