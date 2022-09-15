Parents-of-12 share back to school tips – including creating a meal plan

A couple with 12 kids have shared their favorite back-to-school budgeting hacks, revealing how they cut costs while sending their big brood back to class — from saving money on supplies to cutting food bills.

As kids in the US go back to school, parents struggle to get their kids ready to go into the classroom.

And the Storm family knows this battle all too well; every member of their family is currently enrolled in school, including mother Iris, 38, and her husband Cordell.

Iris and Cordell, of California, have 12 children, seven boys and five girls, ages 17 to three, and have since perfected getting their kids ready to go back to school.

In an interview with Fox News Digitalthe parents of 12 opened up about how to get themselves and their kids ready to get back into the classroom.

Parents of 12, Iris and Cordell Storm, have revealed their favorite budget-friendly tricks for saving money before sending their kids back to class

Iris, 38, revealed that the family is making a meal plan and a chore schedule and will need a whole Sunday to prepare for the week ahead

Iris and Cordell’s kids, who are between the ages of three and 17, are all currently enrolled in school — and now the parents have shared money-saving hacks

How a family that has its hands full is getting ready to go into class without the hefty price tag The Storm family’s first tip for the school season is to take all day on Sunday to prepare.

On this day, they encourage families to create a schedule, grocery, and meal plan for the week ahead.

They then shared that they buy school supplies later rather than before and that they attend community events, which often hand out free supplies.

The family saves money by buying their winter clothes only when the season changes, rather than over-preparing and buying them in the summer.

“We get ready the Sunday before the school week starts,” the mother revealed.

Cordell noted that having a whole day to get it all together has been a life changer for him and his family.

He added: “If you spend a whole day organizing everything, you know exactly what is going to happen the next day.”

He stressed that their Sunday prep day “helps them do everything” they need to do before the week starts, such as “refuel” in their car.

Iris revealed that they are starting to create a weekly schedule and meal planning, which helps them keep their families and their busy schedules on track.

Then the parents who certainly have their hands full decide every day who will pick up and drop off their children from school.

They then make sure to create a cleaning and DIY schedule, along with an itinerary that details exactly what each child will be doing when they get home from school.

The mum-of-12 told Fox News Digital: “You don’t want the kids to be inactive because if they’re inactive and have no instruction, they’ll get into things.

“So you want to make sure they always have something to do. We have a list of what needs to be done.’

When thinking about food for the week, the family will often write down every meal they plan to make during the week.

Iris noted that Cordell will “go grocery shopping on Sunday” to make sure the family has everything they need for the week ahead.

Iris and Cordell have seven boys and five girls, ages 17 to three, and have since perfected getting their kids ready to go back to school.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the parents of 12 told how they are getting themselves and their kids ready to get back into the classroom

In addition to Sunday prep, they noted buying school supplies late and attending community events to save money on backpacks and sneakers.

She admitted that she, Cordell, and three of their children alternated cooking tasks.

“I’m very, very honest and very transparent because not every big family does the same,” Iris told Fox News.

She noted that the family wakes up at 5am, explaining that they are a very “athletic” family and often meditate and pray in the morning.

And when it comes to the dreaded back to school shopping, the family of 14 has tips to help families big and small alike.

Their first tip is to buy school supplies later rather than earlier.

“I think a lot of people prepare too early, and you end up buying things you don’t even need,” Iris told Fox News Digital.

They also revealed that all families should attend all community events available to local families for the back-to-school season, as they often hand out free school supplies such as backpacks and sneakers.

The parents admitted that they often encourage other families to attend local events as it is a great way to stay connected with their community.

“That way you can get information about what’s happening in your city that you can be a part of, to help or benefit from,” Cordell said.

And instead of over-preparing and buying fall and winter clothes when the school season starts, the family wears their summer clothes and only buys winter clothes when the weather cools down.

‘Large families treat things as they come and don’t try to prepare them in advance’ [with back-to-school shopping] because it causes unnecessary stress,” Cordell said.

The parents also revealed that they are not preparing for anything and are waiting to buy winter clothes until the season really starts

The mum of 12 previously went viral after taking to TikTok to reveal she was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019.

Iris has said their family is full of models, dancers and actors, often documenting their adventures on her TikTok

The family previously made headlines when Iris revealed she’d been pregnant for 16 years and recalled how carrying the babies gave her a “spiritual upliftment,” admitting that it’s hard for her to adjust to the fact that she has no child now that she has finished expanding her family.

she took om TikTok to reveal that she was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019.

Despite their full plate, Iris – who now has her fallopian tubes tied – said she “would love” to have another child.

In her video, which has been viewed more than 900,000 times, Iris showed all the years she expected – spanning more than a decade and a half.

She said carrying a child gave her a “spiritual evaluation” and taught her to be “patient” with her body.

Choreographer Iris first met Cordell in 2005 when he was working as an international background dancer.

The two, who each had a six-month-old son from previous relationships, quickly fell in love and brought their families together – shortly after, they tied the knot.

After they got married, they became parents to 10 more children – Jahni, 15, Trinity, 13, Messiah, 11, JoJo, 10, Love, nine, Seven, eight, Michael, six, Royal, five, Heavenly, four and Hope , three.

As their family grew, Iris, who said their family of 14 is full of models, dancers and actors, documented their adventures on her TikTok and shared videos of the family dancing together as they prepared for the school season.