Parents are left STUMPED by an 'easy' toddler alphabet learning book

A children’s book has surprised thousands of parents with its question about which object starts with a certain letter, namely the letter R.

An anonymous parent took to Reddit to share a copy of a book he found ‘confusing’, captioning a photo of a particular page that struck him with the caption ‘I thought I was stupid because I didn’t could figure out which one started with R’.

The book read: ‘I spy with my little eye something beginning with R’.

There were six forms of transport on the page, including a pirate ship, car, train, submarine, light plane and sailboat, but none of them very clearly started with the letter ‘R’.

Others took to the forum to share their own frustration.

“None of them start with R. They all start with gas or wind,” one man joked.

“This is what happens when you order a book from Wish,” said another.

A third added: ‘Why doesn’t anyone realize the car is a Renault?’

But a host of families said they actually owned the book and the answer was ‘rowboat’.

‘We have this book!! The answer is the sailboat, which they call a “rowing boat.” We hate it and that’s probably why our daughter loves it,’ one woman said.

‘Calling quarrels! This “rowing boat” doesn’t even have oars… and it has sails! That, my friend, is a sailboat, said another.

“Someone needs to fire their graphic designer,” joked a third.