Parents hit by 25% toy inflation this Christmas as prices of Lego, Teletubbies and Pokemon soar

Parents hit with 25% toy inflation this Christmas as prices for Lego, Teletubbies and Pokemon soar with some nearly DOUBLE what they cost in 2021

The price of Christmas toys has skyrocketed 25 percent compared to last year as parents are hit with “toy inflation” this festive season, a new report shows.

Cash-strapped British parents have been warned that some of their favorite toys have doubled in price compared to last Christmas.

Popular items like Lego, Barbie and Vtech could see their prices rise by a quarter, data website PriceRunner said.

The Lego Creator Porsche 911 has seen its price skyrocket from £99.99 in 2021 to £109.99 this year, while the price of the Melissa & Doug Slice & Stack Sandwich Counter has risen from £22.99 to £31.99.

Toyflation: Which gifts have gone up in price and by how much? The price of Christmas toys has skyrocketed 25 percent compared to last year, but which toys are affected? Lego Creator Porsche 911 – £99.99 in 2021, £109.99 in 2022 Melissa & Doug Slice & Stack Sandwich Counter – £22.99 in 2021, £31.99 in 2022 Lego Ideas International Space Station: £11.99 in 2021, £39 in 2022 Lego Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter – £13.34 in 2021, £40 in 2022 Lego Creator Expert Bonsai Tree: £10.99 in 2021, £31.99 in 2022 Zapf Baby Born Magic Bed Heaven – £17 in 2021, £44.99 in 2022 Teletubbies Pull & Giant Noo Noo – £25 in 2021, £49.99 in 2022 Play-Doh Tools and Storage: £10 in 2021, £19.50 in 2022

Some toys have almost doubled in price: the popular Star Wars Lego TIE Fighter has skyrocketed from £13.34 last year to £40.00 this Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Teletubbies Pull & Play Giant Noo Noo has doubled in price from £25.00 to £49.99.

Lego Ideas Grand Piano, Schleich Lakeside Country House & Stable, and Pokémon Pikachu are also among the toys that will stretch parents’ pockets this year.

However, there is good news for parents concerned about the cost of Christmas, as some of the most popular items have seen a drop in price since last year.

These include Lego Santa’s Sleigh (346% less), Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Styling Head (194% less) and Nerf N-Strike Elite Tactical Vest (110% less).

Many Britons are changing their shopping habits this Christmas as they try to cut back amid rising costs.

According to a YouGov survey commissioned by PriceRunner, 68 percent of people say their money isn’t as good as it used to be because of the cost-of-living crisis.

However, 51 percent still plan to spend as much or more on gifts this year.

Unfortunately, every year there are trendy items, including toys on kids’ wish lists, that parents struggle to get their hands on before Christmas despite their best efforts.

Lego Santa’s sleigh is one of the bargains this Christmas, with a price 346% lower than last year

‘But it’s not all doom and gloom,’ says Evelina Galli, PriceRunner consumer expert, ‘there are still plenty of bargains, with many toys and other gifts significantly lower than last year.

“We know from our research that two-thirds of people say their money is short this year due to the cost-of-living crisis, so planning ahead, doing a lot of research to find the best prices, and sticking to a set budget is absolutely key to lessening those money worries.’