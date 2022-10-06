Parents FUME after NYU fired O-chem professor because his classes were ‘too hard’

Parents react in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr. after complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course.

“Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors, sometimes you have to make ‘cuts,'” said Ashley Jacobs of Parents Unite, a group focused on independent schooling in the New England area.

‘Instead of lowering standards we should raise them as well as our expectations. Shouldn’t a goal of education be to help each student reach his or her potential? To do this would require students to expect more of themselves and not blame others when things are too difficult,’ she told Fox News.

Elicia Brand, founder of Army of Parents, a group dedicated to freedom and parental rights in education — headquartered in Loudon County, Virginia — offered harsher words about the situation at NYU:

‘The dismissal of Professor Maitland Jones Jr. is symptomatic of the problem our nation faces with many academic institutions catering to and discarding idealistic young adults who are undereducated, easily offended and entitled, and who will do little as productive members of our society as a result,’ she said.

Maitland Jones Jr., 84, was fired from his position as an organic chemistry professor at NYU after many students signed a petition against him

Former students and faculty members defended Jones, who said students had gradually lost focus in his class over the past decade

Elicia Brand (pictured here with Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin) says that academic institutions that cater to students like those at NYU are producing a generation of ‘undereducated, easily offended and entitled, who will do little as productive members of our society as a result’

‘When we pay for an education at a reputable university, we should expect quality professors to intellectually challenge our students and help them grow by pushing them to stretch beyond what is practical and comfortable. Doing anything less will not result in a positive outcome.

“Instead, universities and K-12 public schools support the idea that a good work ethic and high expectations are racist, lowering the standards of education to accommodate this popular ideology

“Instead of firing professors like Maitland Jones Jr., we should hire more like him to ward off the soft bigotry with low expectations that infects academia today and pressures our students to reach their full potential,” she continued .

Jones Jr., 84, was fired from NYU after teaching there since 2007 on an annual contract basis. He previously taught at Princeton University between 1964-2004.

He directed a large laboratory at Princeton during those 40 years and is the author of Organic Chemistry Texts, a 1,300-page textbook.

Jones Jr. was fired after 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students signed a petition complaining that the grades they received in the professor’s class would stand in the way of their acceptance to medical school.

“We are very concerned about our results and find that they are not an accurate reflection of the time and effort put into this class,” the petition read, according to New York Timeswho first reported the story.

“We urge you to realize that a class with such a high withdrawal rate and low grades has failed to prioritize student learning and well-being and reflects poorly on the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole,” the petition continued.

As students returned to in-person instruction after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones noticed a precipitous loss in attention span — a trend he says he began noticing a few years after he began teaching at NYU.

As students returned from virtual learning as a result of the pandemic, this problem only got worse. Students weren’t studying, and Jones said students didn’t seem to know how to.

The professor allegedly made accommodations for his students, including making his tests easier, and told the university that his students had unusual difficulty grasping and retaining the material.

Jones was not the only professor in the university’s science department to notice an academic decline in the student population.

Kent Kirshenbaum, another professor of organic chemistry, found that students were cheating on online tests and decided to reduce the grades. Students subsequently complained that the grades they received would not ‘allow them to get into medical school’

NYU President Andrew D. Hamilton, who is famously paid north of $1 million annually, defended the institution’s decision to fire Jones Jr.

In a statement responding to the uproar, Hamilton simply said Jones Jr.’ was not successful.’

“NYU generally disagrees with and is disappointed with the way the matter of Professor Jones has been characterized publicly,” he said.

‘This was about NYU’s expectations for high-quality, effective teaching.

‘This professor was hired to teach this very course, and was not successful – that’s the bottom line.

‘NYU has lots of hard courses and lots of hard graders among the faculty – they don’t end up with results that raise questions about the quality and effectiveness of their teaching like this class did.

“Among the many things a university should stand for – including academic freedom, academic rigor and a robust research enterprise – one of them should be good teaching.

‘Good teaching should not be pitted against rigor as an excuse for bad teaching; good teaching and rigor are perfectly compatible, and the latter is not a threat to the former at NYU,’ he concluded.

NYU President Andrew D. Hamilton says he is unhappy with how the incident has been covered in the media and says Jones Jr. ‘was not successful’ in teaching the course

Organic chemistry is a prerequisite course for students who wish to attend medical school after college.

It is known as an exit course, which means that students who are not academically talented enough to go to medical school are given a chance to redirect their academic studies after taking the challenging class.

Cornell Law School professor Williams Jacobson said the NYU incident is emblematic of a ‘collapse in merit standards throughout academia.’

‘A campus culture that focuses on student emotions is becoming unable to maintain standards. The consequences for the country’s future are serious, as we are or will become graduate students who elsewhere in the world would flee. It’s becoming a national security issue,” he said.

For his part, Jones Jr. says he won’t fight to get his position back at NYU, but he doesn’t want to see this trend continue.

“I don’t want my job back,” he said. ‘I just want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.’