Parents explain why children RUN their marriage

Sleepless nights, little to no quality time together, and frequent disagreements… it’s no wonder these new parents believe that having children “threw a wrench in their marriage.”

Couples from Canada, the UK, the US and Australia have admitted that they struggled to meet the demands of their family life – and that having children had taken a toll on their relationships.

Speaking on the confession website To whispera woman from Larchmont, New York, revealed that her husband had not touched her during her pregnancy, but now wanted more children.

Another woman, from London, revealed that having children made her realize it was a mistake to marry her husband, even though she loved their child dearly.

A new mom from Costa Messa, California revealed she gained weight during pregnancy and felt like her husband didn’t love her anymore

A woman from Larchmont, New York, revealed that her husband had not touched her during her pregnancy, but now wanted more children

A father from Colorado Springs, Colorado, admitted his wife was hit hard by postpartum depression

Children were a big change for this couple, and the father admitted it made his marriage very different

A woman who revealed that she had children made her realize what true love was, and that she was no longer in love with her husband

Another woman from London revealed that having children made her realize that marrying her husband was a mistake, even though she loved their child dearly

Shocking revelations: A man from Deer Lodge, Canada, admitted to his wife that he no longer liked his children and wanted to give them up for adoption

A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, revealed that her husband left her because he couldn’t handle the responsibilities of having children

A couple from Pacific, Missouri said their family wasn’t what they thought they were and they were fighting all the time

An American man admitted that having children had ruined his marriage but that, although he was now single, he could not imagine getting married again without children

A couple from Johnstown, New York, had to get help after the woman became ‘a completely different person’

Conflicting parenting styles were a difficult problem to overcome for this hapless couple from Attleboro

A woman admitted she missed her husband and wished she’d never had children instead of being an unhappy mother