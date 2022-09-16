Parents of boy, 17, who was killed in 30mph crash on modified electric bike demand tougher laws

<!–

The parents of a teen who died after crashing while riding an electric bicycle have urged cyclists to wear helmets to “prevent families from going through the same tragic hell.”

Owen David Jones, 17, from Crawshawbooth, Wales, rode down Goodshaw Fold Road in Loveclough, Rossendale on May 11 this year at speeds of up to 50 mph on a Sur-Ron e-bike electric bicycle, which had been modified to go faster. he borrowed from his girlfriend Marley.

Marley, who was also with another friend Jack, warned Owen “not to use sport mode,” but after he didn’t return for 10 minutes, the two started to get worried.

When Marley and Jack got to the bottom of the hill, they saw Owen lying unconscious with his head against the curb and blood pouring out of him.

Owen wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The 17-year-old was flown to the Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire, where doctors discovered he had suffered a catastrophic brain injury with several fractures and bleeding.

Owen, an apprentice joiner and carpenter, sadly died the next day after sustaining “unsurvivable injuries” in the crash.

An inquest held yesterday in Preston Coroner’s Court found that the pressure in Owen’s skull was four times the normal level.

After the inquest, Owen’s parents Lisa and Richard called for more legislation on electric bicycles and scooters.

The Sur-Ron bike Owen had been riding at the time of the crash was not road legal and had undergone several modifications to allow for a faster ride.

Yesterday’s investigation found that the bike Owen was riding was not legal on the road and did not have to comply with safety regulations.

However, despite the adjustments, Area Coroner Chris Long found that they had not contributed to the collision.

Owen’s parents said, “Four months ago we lost Owen to a serious brain injury caused by getting off a Sur-Ron e-bike. Had he been wearing a helmet, we have no doubt that the outcome could have been very different and that Owen would be here today.

‘More legislation is needed for e-bikes and e-scooters. I consider the handling of many e-bikes more akin to a road bike than a bicycle.

Owen rode to Goodshaw Fold Road in Loveclough, Rossendale (pictured) on May 11 this year at speeds of up to 30 mph on a Sur-Ron E-Bike electric bicycle, which had been modified to go faster, borrowed from his friend Marley

“They accelerate to a top speed of 40+ mph, much faster than anything else on the road.

“Since the Owens accident, we have personally seen helmetless teens and careless adults racing down streets/roads and even sidewalks on their e-bikes for public safety, helmet requirements, age restrictions and use restrictions should be implemented for e-bikes because they are for motorcycles.

“This can prevent other parents and families from going through the same tragic hell as us.”