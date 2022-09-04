Parents awarded $275,000 after two Maryland cops shouted in the face of 5-year-old boy

Newly released records show that two police officers were given unpaid suspensions after berating a 5-year-old boy who ran away from his elementary school, calling him a “devil’s shepherd” and threatening him with a beating.

The details of the lengthy internal investigation by the Montgomery County Police Department were revealed when the district paid out $275,000 in a settlement following the incident at Maryland’s East Silver Spring Elementary School.

Officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon were seen holding the crying child in a chair and yelling swear words such as “I hope your mom lets me hit you” in the body-cam footage that went viral.

One of the officers released his handcuffs and closed one of the loops on the child’s right wrist.

“When you get older, when you want to make your own decisions, do you know what your best friend becomes?” a cop asks the terrified boy.

‘This one here. Do you know what these are? These are handcuffs. Do you know what they are for? Do you know what these are for? These are for people who don’t want to listen and don’t know how to act.’

Holliday was banned for four weeks, while Christmon was banned for two weeks following an internal investigation.

Video shows the officers talking to the boy as soon as they find him near the school

They then load him into the patrol car and take him back to the school, yelling at him on the way

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando said the video of the boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School pictured ‘made me sick’

That money will be deposited into a trust fund that the child will have access to once he turns 18, the company said The Washington Post.

The officers defended themselves and their actions, and Christmon said, “I really think my actions at the time were appropriate” about holding the child in a chair for 80 seconds.

Holliday acknowledged that she scolded and screamed at the child, admitting to calling him a “shepherd to the devil,” but also said he behaved that way.

The incident began on January 14, 2020, when the boy became upset in his kindergarten class, threw a clipboard at a fellow student and teacher, and then fled the school.

Officers found the boy about a block from East Silver Spring Elementary School.

Christmon grabbed the boy’s left arm and pulled him toward other officers and police vehicles, causing the child to yell “no” and “I don’t want to go.”

Christmon justified his behavior by saying that the child “seemed rebellious and stubborn because he didn’t want to go back to school.”

The officers told him: ‘You are not making that decision for yourself and brought him back to the school in a patrol car where they were met by a school administrator.

The video shows a police officer forcing the crying child onto a chair in the director’s office.

“Stop that noise now!” Holliday shouted at the boy’s face. “I hope your mother let me hit you.

When Holliday was asked to say this in the investigation, she said she couldn’t remember.

The boy’s mother, Shanta Grant, came to the school that day and was eventually awarded $275,000 in a settlement after filing a lawsuit.

“Oh my god, I’d hit him so hard,” Holliday said in front of the kid before telling him, “You don’t embarrass me like that at school.”

Officers handcuffed the boy and told him to get used to them

Grant’s attorneys Matthew E Bennett, left, and James Papirmeister said officers treated the boy “as if he were a hardened criminal”

Matthew Bennett and James Papirmeister, attorneys for the child’s mother, Shanta Grant, said the video shows officers treating her son “as if he were a hardened criminal.”

They said the way the boy was treated was “far beyond the line of emotional child abuse.”

I’ve been doing police misconduct cases for 25 years… and every case is different, but I don’t recall ever having a case with a 5-year-old who was treated like that,” Bennett said.

Grant appears in the footage, at one point she undresses her son to show that she is not hitting him and that he is not being ‘physically assaulted’.

“I’m not losing my child to the system and I’m not going to jail,” she says in the clip.

“You’re not going to jail for hitting your child,” a cop tells the mother.

The Washington Post reports that the county’s police and public school system declined to address the incident in detail, citing the mother’s pending lawsuit. But the school system has released a statement describing the video as “extremely difficult” to watch.

“There is no excuse for adults to ever address or threaten a child in this way,” the school system said. “As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect staff to care for them, protect them and use appropriate intervention procedures if necessary.”

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando said the video “made me sick.”

“We’ve all seen a little boy mocked, humiliated, put in the seat of a police car, yelled at from the lungs of an adult police officer, inches from his face. This is violence,’ said Jawando.