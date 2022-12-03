Parents are heartbroken after their baby’s tragic death at eight weeks old

<!–

A baby will ‘never be forgotten’ after a tragic death at just eight weeks old.

Raevyn Harper lost her battle with sepsis she contracted after heart surgery to combat a rare condition.

Parents Storm Petersen and Jarred Harper have spoken about their heartbreaking ordeal.

The pair discovered that Raevyn suffered from rare and complex heart conditions, including a transposition of her arteries, a double outlet right ventricle, and a large subpulmonary ventricular septal defect.

The new mom and dad shared how the joy of becoming parents for the first time quickly turned to pain.

“As first time parents, our hearts were filled with love and so much joy, but I became so vulnerable when I heard about these circumstances our girl would face…but every day she grew, just like my everlasting love,” they wrote about her diagnosis.

At just one month old, she was rushed to the emergency department after failing to wake up.

“She had an x-ray of her chest and we were told that there was fluid around the heart and lungs and that her liver was inflamed. Our daughter suffered from heart failure,” they said.

She was admitted for heart surgery, where her parents were told after 10 hours that the surgery had been successful.

They said the heart surgeon “explained that the surgery was a success, which was a relief, but that would be just the only good news we would ever receive.”

Soon after, the girl’s health took a turn for the worse when doctors discovered bleeding in her lungs.

Just four hours later, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of sepsis, which caused many of her organs to fail.

“Due to the low blood flow and damage to her tissues, her fingers, hands, feet, and toes were black and purple and shriveled,” her parents said.

After battling health issues for nearly three weeks, Raevyn “took her wings and lost her battle with sepsis” on Nov. 19.

“She fought every day of her precious life and is the bravest and strongest girl I will ever know,” her parents said.

“She was the sunshine that lit up all our lives, but now without her gift, her father and I feel so dark and flowery. She will never be forgotten, our Raevyn.’

Her mom and dad have now made a heartbreaking plea and launched a GoFundMe campaign for her funeral.

“Please help us give Raevyn, our little ray of sunshine, the farewell she truly deserves,” they said at the event.

“No donation is too big or too small as it will go to our Raevyns funeral service in Gladstone QLD.”

More than $6,000 of their $10,000 goal has been spent so far, with 17 days until her funeral service on December 19.

A link to the campaign can be found here here.