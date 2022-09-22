Parents are furious with their adult child, 22, who refuse to pay rent in Australia

The woman’s parents are now looking to evict her if she continues to not pay rent

A Victorian woman who was taken to court by her parents for failing to pay rent while living with them is now facing eviction.

The woman, 22, was taken to the Victorian Civil and Administrative (VCAT) Tribunal by her parents, who wanted their daughter to pay for her share of the rental costs.

But the court ultimately threw out the case as there was no formal lease agreement between both parties.

Property letting guru Richard Saville, founder and director of Break your leasesays the ‘adult child’ should consider moving away from home

According to the law, parents have no legal right to make their son or daughter pay rent while living in the family home.

However, they also have no obligation to provide housing for their children and can throw their son or daughter out at any time, with or without reason.

The parents are now looking to throw her out if she continues not to contribute to the rent.

A friend of the woman asked property lettings guru Richard Saville, the founder and director of Break Your Lease, about what his friend could do to stop her parents from kicking her out.

“A good way to move on from this situation is to call in a mediation service to help with communication between parent and adult child and create a pathway,” he wrote in a column for Nine.com.au.

“This could be a board arrangement that sets a price and specifies acceptable behavior, or perhaps sets a date for the adult child to leave,” he explained.

“The adult child will need to prepare by looking at rental prices and availability of alternative housing and remember to budget for utilities, electricity, water and internet/phone and food.”

Saville said VCAT was right to throw out the case as there was no tenancy agreement between either party.

However, he understood why the parents wanted their daughter to contribute to the rent.

‘The cost of living has risen so much that it is understandable for a household to share the cost.’

He advised the young woman to start looking for alternative accommodation.