Parents’ anguish as autistic son, 4, dies after being hit by a car following brother’s funeral

A four-year-old boy has died after being run over by a car in New York City, shortly after returning from his older brother’s funeral with the second brutal blow to the family in as many weeks.

Domantea McDonald, who suffered from autism, was standing outside his uncle’s house on 147th Street in Jamaica, Queens, around 6 p.m. Saturday night when he suddenly ran off the sidewalk and ran into oncoming traffic.

The little boy was only briefly on the road, but was hit by a Toyota RAV4 SUV for a split second before his mother – who sustained a foot injury – was able to get him out of the way.

Heartbroken relatives said Domantea did not die instantly despite the massive impact and tried to crawl to his mother, screaming for her.

But the afflicted boy quickly lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Domantea’s grieving father Michael said he was sedated after both his sons were tragically taken from him in two weeks.

‘There’s nothing in me. There is nothing. I’m empty,” Michael confessed after learning that his four-year-old son had died just hours after 18-year-old Tysheem – the victim of a shooting two weeks earlier – was buried.

‘I just came from burying my [older] son. [Domantea] was only here for a split second to see me. He wasn’t supposed to leave the world like this,” he told the… New York Post.

Domantea McDonald, who suffered from autism, stood in front of his uncle’s house on 147th Street in Jamaica, Queens, before suddenly running off the sidewalk and hitting oncoming traffic (Domantea pictured with his mother)

Domantea was still conscious in the immediate aftermath of the accident, and Michael ran onto the road to keep him still and avoid injuring himself further while they waited for emergency services.

When FDNY first responders arrived minutes later, they told the father to move away from his child while they checked his battered body.

But when one of the first responders turned him to check the other side of his body, Domantea saw his mother and tried to crawl towards her.

Michael claimed that emergency services allowed his son to crawl a few feet despite telling him to leave a few minutes earlier, and claimed that Domantea’s life could have been saved if FDNY emergency responders kept him quiet before taking him to transported to the hospital.

“He didn’t die in a hospital. He died here,’ said Michael.

“I’ve seen him leave his body here because they let him crawl.”

However, police said the boy suffered “severe head trauma and internal injuries” in the accident.

FDNY, meanwhile, said that “life-saving operations began as we transported the patient to the hospital,” but have not yet commented on Michael’s claims.

Domantea was hit by an SUV on 147th Street in Jamaica, Queens

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 immediately stopped and waited at the scene for authorities to arrive.

He was not charged.

“Two in one month, it hurts,” said the late brothers’ uncle, Maurice McDonald.

“We had just returned from mourning and the other one died.”

Michael’s neighbor, meanwhile, told the New York Post: “Summer 2022, this was the summer when a man lost two of his sons.

“He’ll take that to his grave.”