Parents ‘angry’ after a ‘rusty retractable knife’ fell out of a two-year-old’s Peppa Pig box

A couple were horrified after their two-year-old daughter found a small knife inside a Peppa Pig box while unwrapping her presents on Christmas morning.

Martin Sexton, 36, rushed to wrest the rusty retractable knife from his daughter Maggie’s hands at their home in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Sexton, 36, and his fiancee Kelly Francis, 31, said they spent much of Christmas Day trying to contact the seller who sold them the toy after the shocking discovery and have been promised an investigation ever since.

“It could have been horrible,” Mr Sexton said. “As both of our children are autistic, we have to be particularly vigilant when opening boxes that contain plastic ties. Parents with more developed children might have let them open their own presents.

Mr. Sexton and Miss Francis were looking forward to spending Christmas at home with their children, Archie, three, and Maggie, two. They had started unwrapping a huge stack of gifts including a yellow Peppa Pig camper van for Maggie.

“We were keeping a close eye on the kids,” said Sexton, a poultry welfare officer. “But when something fell out of a vacuum in the cardboard packaging, I initially thought it was just a plastic component.

When Maggie reached for it, I saw that it was a blue knife. The blade was rusted and the retractable blade did not have a safety so it could slide in and out.

I managed to grab it just before Maggie did. I did it right, since it’s very likely that Maggie would have put it in her mouth.

‘Kelly was absolutely furious. If Maggie had put it in her mouth, the army would most likely have taken her to the hospital in an ambulance.

Sharing photos of the knife on Facebook, Miss Francis said the incident had left her “absolutely furious”.

She wrote: ‘How lucky and grateful Martin opened it with her and found it first!’

After double-checking their receipts, the couple confirmed that they had ordered the gift from Studio, an online retailer owned by Studio Retail Group. The company was acquired for £1 by billionaire Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in February 2022.

Unable to speak to anyone on Christmas Day, they tried again on Christmas Day and were put in contact with the complaints department.

“They were pretty surprised,” Sexton said. “They passed the complaint to the investigations team, saying they need to know how this happened.”

Peppa Pig’s wooden caravan was made in China and Sexton suspects that the blue Martor knife was accidentally lost when the item was being packaged. “Some guy in China is probably still looking for his knife,” he said.

‘There was a gap in the bottom of the box where the plastic bindings were attached. Someone probably put the knife down for a second and forgot about it when cutting the ties. When looking at the product in its finished packaging, the knife was not visible at all.’

The parents said they were shocked by the incident but determined it would not ruin Christmas for their young children, whom they carefully watched as they continued to open their presents.

“It’s been slow,” Mr. Sexton said. “We are careful anyway, but now we are being even more meticulous to make sure there are no more unwanted surprises.

“We’ve played through several horrible what-if scenarios we hadn’t seen when we did. What if our other son had picked it up?

‘What if the dirty worksheet cut someone off, particularly with so many emergency services currently on strike? But the prevailing sentiment is a sense of relief that no one was hurt.

Digital retailer Studio has been contacted for comment.