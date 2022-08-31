Parents and child, aged 6, die in ‘murder-suicide’ but three other children manage to escape 

<!–

Both parents and their six-year-old child were found dead at their Michigan home in what local police say is a homicide-suicide.

The dead have been confirmed as 39-year-old Henry Bates, 31-year-old Brianna Bates and Zenzia Bates, 6.

Police believe the father killed his wife and daughter before shooting himself.

There are three surviving children, ages 3, 11 and 13, who lived in the same house in the town of Portage in Kalamazoo County.

They managed to get out before the murders started and are now housed with relatives.

Portage Department of Public Safety said they were responding to reports of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday evening and approaching what they believe was a possible hostage situation.

(stock image)

Authorities believed there were four children in the house and a hostage. A neighbor said they heard five shots fired.

Portage DPS negotiators tried to contact the individuals for two hours, but all attempts failed.

After failing to contact those in the house, which was split into four apartments, police turned to high-tech methods to assess the scene.

“We were able to gather some information using the drone and the robot, and we came in and unfortunately found all three dead,” said Nick Armold, Portage’s director of public safety.

‘We found an adult male. I don’t know the age. A grown woman, and what we believe to be a six-year-old, all dead from gunshot wounds,”

“They’ve all lived there, so it’s certainly clear that they were all familiar with what was going on and what preceded it.”

A slew of agencies responded to the scene, fearing a prolonged and prolonged hostage situation.

These include the Portage Department of Public Safety, Western Michigan University Police, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Township, and multi-jurisdictional SWAT members.

“You hope everything will be okay, but it was completely quiet when we arrived,” said PDPS Armold.

“We did everything we could to make sure all the officers stayed safe, all the medical personnel stayed safe, and yet we were trying to see if we could get in there and rescue everyone who was there. Unfortunately we were too late for them,” he added.

The teams were on site for more than twelve hours. Investigators are still trying to uncover a motive for the crime and the events leading up to it.