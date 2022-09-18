Parents accuse school of turning into a ‘military’ camp after uniform crackdown

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Stoke-on-Trent secondary school has been accused of becoming a ‘military camp’ as new uniform rules resulted in pupils being placed in isolation rooms and missing classes.

The crackdown at Moorside High School in Werrington has focused on makeup, banned skirts made of the wrong material and focuses on footwear – saying shoes should not look like sneakers or have embellishments.

Parents said their children are treated like “caged animals” and cannot learn in such a strict environment.

Children have spent their school hours in a waiting room and missed classes while waiting for their parents to be called.

Headteacher Darryn Robinson said the uniform changes were part of “raising standards within the school” and would create “a source of pride.”

Moorside High School in Werrington, Stoke-on-Trent, has been accused of turning into a ‘military camp’ after a uniform crackdown

Before the start of the new school year, a diagram with forbidden shoes and skirts was distributed to the parents.

Mother Tracey Turley said the footwear rules required her daughter to wear a £10 pair of Primark shoes, which left her with blisters and ‘terrified’.

But her child, who only had her first day of school on Wednesday, September 7, still had to spend time in seclusion because the fabric of her skirt was not up to the mark – even though she had already missed valuable learning time due to appointments at the hospital.

Tracey said, ‘I went and bought the only thing I could find that met the requirements.

“They’ll feel uncomfortable while she’s trying to learn. My child says she already has blisters and has asked for plasters.

‘I do have the choice to put my children in something, which is in their best interest. Her uniform is all right, but she’s terrified because her shoes are a mess.’

Before the start of the new school year, a diagram of forbidden shoes and skirts was distributed to the parents

The ex-police officer said the nature of the rules means she now wants to pick up her children from school.

The Moorside High School website says it hopes to provide ‘a consistent, respectful, fair and enjoyable environment where students, through self-confidence, can strive to be the best they can be’.

The school says it strives for ‘successful students’, ‘confident individuals’ and ‘responsible citizens’.

Another parent said her son, who is in his eighth year, was told he could wear his Clarks shoes that resemble Nike Air Forces.

But the footwear is now banned and her son has been placed in isolation.

The 36-year-old mother from Werrington said: ‘They are there for an education – they are not there to be treated like caged animals.

“They put them in isolation rooms and don’t let them mingle with their peers on lunch breaks or whatever.

‘A room full of children has been in isolation. If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

“We’ve never looked at a Moorside apprentice and thought they looked really filthy.”

Mom Tracey Turley sent an exhausted selfie to her friend after she finally found a pair of shoes for her daughter that meet the uniform requirements

Director Darryn Robinson said: “Our uniform creates a sense of identity and community for our students. These changes represent a broader role in raising standards within the school and continue to create a source of pride. The uniform policy has not changed.

“The school communicated clear guidelines on all aspects of the uniform and began working with parents, carers and students from June last year to prepare for September.

“Changes were made in June after consultation with parents with the latest adjustments being made in September to avoid additional costs for families.

“We have worked closely with families to make the transition as smooth as possible. Pupils at school are offered suitable work, at all times linked to their curriculum.

“We continue to work closely with families to ensure the highest expectations and outcomes for our students.”