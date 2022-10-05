Parental age could be key factor in helping thoroughbred horses be first past the post

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



In a sport where the best margins can determine the winner, a new study has found that parental age can be a determining factor in who comes out top in horse racing.

Experts from the University of Exeter have shown that the rate of thoroughbred horses decreases with increasing parental age at conception. The research team analyzed over 900,000 race performances from over 100,000 racehorses from races across Britain.

They found that the age of both the horses’ mothers and fathers played an important role in the overall speed of the racehorses.

The researchers believe the study could play a critical role not only in optimizing racehorse breeding, but also provide crucial further evidence that parental age may influence the characteristics of the offspring.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

dr. Patrick Sharman, postdoctoral research fellow (visiting) of the Center for Ecology and Conservation at the Penryn Campus of the University of Exeter in Cornwall, said: “The fact that parental age affects racehorses’ speed should be interesting. are for the equestrian industry.

More broadly, it adds to an increasing body of evidence indicating that parental ‘state’ at the time of conception has an influence on the phenotype of the offspring. This would have implications far beyond racehorses and the horse racing industry.”

The effects that parental age can have on the traits of their offspring has been studied in a number of species in recent years. However, this is the first in-depth study attempting to estimate maternal and paternal age effects specifically for speed in Thoroughbred horses.

The study analyzed data from nearly 25 years of racing results, from 1996-2019, from meetings across Britain. Their data included offspring from 41,107 mothers and 2,887 fathers. They found a “significant effect” of maternal age on speed, with each additional year at conception reducing the speed of the offspring by 0.017 meters per second.

While this may sound modest, in reality it translates into a predicted difference of about a second over a one-mile race between, say, a five-year-old and a 15-year-old mother. Intriguingly, sire age also showed a decrease of 0.011 yards per second for each increasing year in stallion age – an important finding as Thoroughbred stallions have no active involvement in parental care.

dr. Sharman added: “It is perhaps not surprising that the rate of offspring decreases as the mother ages. After all, it is the mothers who care for the foal, first in the womb and then until about 6 months old.

“What I find fascinating, however, is that increasing the sire age also leads to a significant decrease in the speed of racehorses. Thoroughbred stallions do not play any role in raising a foal, so what is behind this decrease in speed ?”

The team says further research is now needed to determine the mechanisms underlying this phenomenon.

