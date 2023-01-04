‘Parcel thieves’ face court over alleged theft of packages worth tens of thousands of dollars

A former bank manager accused of stealing packages from neighbors at the entrance of an apartment complex in Sydney’s CBD has been released on bail.

Sascha Pearsall, 37, and his girlfriend Nikita Bastion, 36, were arrested Tuesday after police reportedly found bicycles, ammunition, food, clothing, prescription drugs and collectibles belonging to other residents in the Saunders St, Pyrmont units.

The couple – who live in adjoining apartment buildings and had only recently started dating – are said to have gone stealing between 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and the wee hours of Christmas Eve.

They are accused of plucking packages for other residents from the units’ foyer — including more than $20,000 worth of Star Wars memorabilia and pre-cooked fitness meals worth $167.13 — before stashing them in one of their units.

Police investigating the disappearance of two bicycles reported missing in the parking lot of the apartment complex are said to have discovered the loot.

The pair were slapped with a range of charges including theft, supply of drugs and unlawful possession and were taken into custody overnight to be heard separately in Parramatta local court on Wednesday.

Sascha Pearsall, 37, and Nikita Bastion, 36, (pictured) have been charged after allegedly stealing packages left for neighbors at the entrance of a Sydney apartment complex

Appearing via video link, Pearsall sat quietly in the dock in a black T-shirt and shorts as his lawyer told Magistrate Paul Lyon he intended to plead not guilty to eight of the nine charges against him – the only guilty plea was one count of stealing food worth less than $2000.

His lawyer filed for bail, arguing that his client was willing to report to the police, live with his mother and abide by a curfew.

“His mother lived with that housing commission for 25 years and he lived there occasionally during that time,” Pearsall’s attorney said.

“Your Honor, there are drug and alcohol charges listed, but my client says he doesn’t have a drinking problem.

“He can set a 24-hour curfew because he is currently unemployed.”

The prosecutor opposed bail, telling the court that the case had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the defendant could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of supplying drugs.

Pictured: Packages reportedly in the possession of Pearsall and Bastion were found in an apartment complex in Pyrmont

Police will claim that the pair stole parcels and parcels intended for other residents at the complex’s entrance

While Magistrate Lyon agreed that the allegations were serious, he noted that it would likely take months to piece together the DDP case and granted Pearsall bail.

Under the bail conditions, Pearsall must stay with his mother and not leave between 8pm and 8am unless he is in her company, and must report to Newtown police station three times a week.

He must not use alcohol or drugs, must report to the police regularly for sobriety checks, must not come within a mile of Pyrmont and must not leave Australia.

Meanwhile, in an adjacent courtroom, Bastion pleaded guilty to supplying a banned drug but not guilty to seven other felonies.

She asked for bail, which was formally denied. She remains in custody to appear in local Downing Center court later this month.

The police launched an investigation after two electric bicycles were allegedly stolen from the parking garage of the apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Among the other items reportedly found were prescription drugs, credit cards, toy collectibles, action figures, shoes and replica firearms.

Pearsall’s LinkedIn bio says he took a ‘well-earned career break’ after more than 11 years in various roles at Commonwealth Bank and a brief stint at Cash Rewards

Bastion and Pearsall announced their new relationship on Facebook three months ago

According to court documents, police will allege that the pair committed an overnight rampage by stealing bicycles, a birth certificate and another man’s debit card.

Pearsall also allegedly picked up a box of My Muscle Chef food and $23,000 worth of Star Wars memorabilia.

During the same period, the couple also allegedly supplied 350 ml of butanediol, a commonly used ‘date rape’ drug, also known as GHB.

When police searched the house on Tuesday, the couple was also reportedly found with the IDs of a third man and Prochlorperazine Maleate – a prescription anti-nausea drug.

The items have been seized for forensic examination.

Court documents show that the couple, who announced their relationship on Facebook in late October, live in adjoining residential towers within the same building complex as the alleged thefts in Pyrmont.

Photos posted online the night before they were arrested show them eating at a Chinese restaurant in Haymarket.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pearsall spent 11 years at the Commonwealth Bank in various roles, including the position of Operations Integrity Manager from May 2018 to March 2022.

Police executed a search warrant at the Saunders Street unit (pictured) on Tuesday while investigating the alleged Christmas Eve theft of bicycles from the complex’s car park

He left the banking giant in June last year to become head of platform engineering and operational integrity at Cash Rewards.

His stint with the rewards program company lasted just four months, with the former IT boss’s current LinkedIn profile saying, “Take a well-deserved career break!”

Pearsall has pleaded not guilty to supplying a banned drug, possession of unlicensed ammunition, theft of property worth less than $15,000, possession of suspected stolen property three times, theft of property worth between $2,000 and $5,000 and possession of illegally obtained prescription medication.

Bastion will face charges of theft of property worth between $2,000 and $5,000, possession of ammunition without a license, supplying a prohibited drug, theft of property worth more than $15,000, possession of unlawful obtained prescription drugs and combat two cases of possession of suspected stolen goods.

Bastion will appear in Downing Center local court on January 10, while Pearsall’s case will be heard in the same court on March 2.