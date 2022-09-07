Parasitic disease is killing Britain’s greenfinches and chaffinches

British homeowners need to regularly clean their bird feeders and bird baths to save greenfinches and finches from a nasty parasitic disease, experts say.

Trichomonosis, a disease caused by the parasite Trichomonas gallinae, causes birds’ throats to swell and cause them to spit out food and starve.

Affected birds show signs of generalized illness — such as lethargy and bloated plumage — and may have difficulty swallowing or breathing.

Gardeners may unknowingly kill the birds as dirty feeders and bird baths can spread the pathogen, so experts urge them to clean them regularly.

Trichomonosis has been killing greenfinch and finches for more than a decade, according to the experts, who published a new study on the effect of the disease on bird numbers.

Between 2008 and 2018, the number of finches in the UK fell by 29 percent, while 67 percent of the county’s greengrocers were lost, the study finds.

Pictured, a common finch sick with trichomonosis, spread through contaminated food and drinking water, or by birds feeding each other with regurgitated food during the breeding season. Garden owners can help reduce transfer rates by ensuring garden bird feeders are cleaned regularly

WHAT IS TRICHOMONOSE? Trichomonosis is the name given to a disease caused by the protozoan parasite Trichomonas gallinae. It has been observed in a number of garden bird species and is widely recognized as the causal factor in the rapid decline of the British Greenfinch population, first noted in late summer 2006. It can easily pass between birds through contaminated regurgitated food and water and leads to premature death. The disease is also known as ‘canker’ in pigeons and doves, and as ‘frown’ in birds of prey. It has been known as a cage bird disease for some time now. Source: BTO

The research was conducted by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and the Institute of Zoology (IoZ) of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

“The rise of trichomonosis in 2005 and the dramatic decline of finches that have occurred since then highlight the importance of understanding threats affecting the health of our garden birds and how disease can negatively impact biodiversity,” said co-author Dr. Becki Lawson of the ZSL Institute of Zoology.

According to the experts, the public should follow best practice advice for feeding garden birds as a way to reduce the spread of disease.

This includes cleaning feeders and birdbaths regularly and, if possible, rotating the position of feeders around the yard to avoid the build-up of food waste in one area.

If sick birds are seen, temporarily interrupting feeding will allow the birds to spread and reduce the risk of transmission.

Other species susceptible to T. gallinae infection may also be at risk, the researchers say, such as pigeons and doves.

dr. Michelle Reeve, BTO Garden BirdWatch manager, told MailOnline: ‘Hygiene is very important when it comes to feeding garden birds.

‘We recommend cleaning the feeders weekly with soapy water or a very weak household bleach solution and providing fresh drinking water daily.

“Only give enough food for a day or two and remove all food that has not been eaten after this period.

‘By turning the feeders in the garden where possible and regularly cleaning the areas below, we prevent food residues from accumulating.

“If you see a sick bird in your yard, stop feeding for two weeks to encourage birds to spread.

‘These measures should reduce the risk of transmission of trichomonosis and other diseases.’

The BTO adds that Trichomonas gallinae is a parasite of birds and poses no health risk to humans or their pets.

For the study, published in Scientific Reportsthe scientists looked at patterns of change in greenfinch and finch populations since the emergence of trichomonosis.

They found that the decline was caused by a reduction in adult bird survival, a pattern consistent with the high levels of observed disease.

Gardeners may unknowingly kill the birds as dirty feeders and bird baths can spread the pathogen, so experts urge them to clean them regularly. Pictured, a greenfinch perched on a birdbath

The study also found that the survival rates of greenfinches and finches were lowest in human-associated habitats.

Disease transmission may be higher in these environments, as birds often congregate at garden feeders.

Trichomonosis was first discovered in British finches in 2005. Initially, greenfinches were the most affected, but now finches die much faster.

Due to the impact of the disease, the greenfinch was red-listed in the most recent Birds of Conservation Concern assessment, published last year.

According to the 2021 assessment, the greenfinch has moved from the green to the red list after a population crash (62 percent since 1993) caused by trichomonosis.

Other red- and orange-listed birds in the rating include the house sparrow and bullfinch, which are also prone to catching the disease.