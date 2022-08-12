Parasitic behavior of the root knot nematode is negatively regulated by root-derived volatiles of C. metuliferus

Behavioral response of J2 nematodes to XTMC and CM3 root tips. a schematic representation of XTMC and CM3 root tips for in vitro chemotaxis assays. b Comparison of the number of J2s per root tip of XTMC and CM3 6 hours after inoculation. Data are presented as means ± standard deviation (n = 33). **P

Recently, scientists from the Institute of Vegetables and Flowers of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences provided new insights into the correlation between cucurbit volatiles and root knot nematode parasitism, paving the way for the development of more sustainable cucumber production.

The researchers used the resistant C. metuliferus line CM3 and the susceptible cucumber line Xintaimici (XTMC) as study material. CM3 roots repel second-stage (J2) larvae of Meloidogyne incognita, while the roots of XTMC plants attracted the larvae. CM3 and XTMC were found to contain similar amounts of volatile roots, but many specific volatiles, including nine hydrocarbons, three alcohols, two aldehydes, two ketones, one ester and one phenol, were only detected in CM3 roots.

One of these specific volatiles, (methoxymethyl)-benzene, repelled M. incognita, while creosol and (Z)-2-penten-1-ol attracted it. Interestingly, creosol and (Z)-2-penten-1-ol effectively killed M. incognita at high concentrations. The researchers also found that a mixture of volatile CM3 roots increased cucumber resistance to M. incognita.

“This is the first study on volatiles in the roots of cucumber crops. The results provide insight into the interaction between the host and plant-parasitic nematodes in the soil, investigate why C. metuliferus repels nematodes and whether there are substances that help cucumber to prevent nematode infection.” preventing or killing nematodes around roots is of great importance for cucumber production, which can be used to control nematodes,” the authors said.

The study is published in Horticultural research.

