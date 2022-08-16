Paramount+ streaming service to be bundled with Walmart+ membership program

Walmart subscribers are about to get more value with their memberships as the retailer’s Walmart+ program will include a Paramount+ subscription.

Walmart and Paramount Global have agreed to bundle the streaming service with its membership program starting in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Essential tier, which includes ads, currently costs $4.99 for subscribers who get them separately.

Walmart+ customers will be out of luck if they’re hoping for local CBS programming, as that’s only offered on the Premium tier, which costs $9.99 per month.

However, in addition to the original programming and movies available on the service, those with memberships can now access NFL and UEFA Champions League games.

Walmart hopes to make its burgeoning membership program more attractive to customers, but is also trying to make its offerings more comparable to that of an Amazon Prime subscription.

Subscribers to Amazon’s program receive free two-day shipping on many orders, along with access to the Internet giants’ vast movie and television library, as well as original programming.

The New York Times previously reported that Walmart was considering possible streaming deals with Disney and Comcast, in addition to Paramount, though the addition of Paramount+ makes an additional streaming service bundle unlikely.

Walmart launched its membership program in September 2020, when at the height of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, customers would crave an easier way to order goods without having to shop in stores.

It currently costs $98 for a one-year subscription, or $12.95 per month.

Members get benefits on gas, a saving of 10 cents per gallon at participating stations, as well as same-day delivery on many products sold by the retail giant, and a free six-month Spotify Premium subscription.

Original Programming: New Paramount+ subscribers have access to the latest Star Trek series, including the Patrick Stewart starring show Picard (pictured), along with South Park and the return of Beavis And Butthead

New Paramount+ subscribers get access to the latest Star Trek series, including the Patrick Stewart show Picard, along with South Park and the return of Beavis And Butthead.

In addition to its library of movies and CBS programming, Paramount+ offers shows that have aired on MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon.

“Walmart customers connect with Paramount’s beloved brands, content and characters every day through a range of consumer products available in Walmart stores,” Paramount Streaming Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer Jeff Shultz said in a statement.

“Linking Walmart’s extensive reach across the country with Paramount+’s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership.”

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, added, “With the addition of Paramount+, we demonstrate our uniqueness in helping members save even more and live better lives by also providing entertainment for less.”

A Morgan Stanley survey conducted in May found that Walmart+ has about 16 million members, an increase of about one million since November 2021, WSJ said.

Paramount previously claimed in its Q2 results that its streaming service has grown to 43.3 million subscribers.

Even with 1.2 million former subscribers losing service due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Paramount+ still managed to gain 3.7 million additional subscribers, according to Variety.