In promotion of the release of Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+, the streaming service has released a three-hour loop of a gripping beach soccer sequence in the hit sequel.

“Some people might prefer watching a roaring fire for their holiday celebrations, but if you’re the type who feels the need for speed, a loop of Top Gun: Maverick’s sweaty beach soccer scene might just be the holiday cheer you’re looking for.” ‘ the company said in a caption on the clip.

In the sequence, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman from the film are seen playing soccer on the beach.

The Latest: In promotion of the release of Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+, the streaming service released a three-hour loop of a beach soccer sequence in the hit sequel, which featured Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw.

In the film’s story, the group embarks on the oceanfront bonding experience, a throwback to the volleyball sequence from the original 1986 film, at the suggestion of their coach Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise.

The film, a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, examines Cruise’s character Maverick as he instructs elite graduates of the TOPGUN naval aviation program.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, who reprized his original role as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky.

The film opened last May on Memorial Day weekend and has grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with $718 million in domestic receipts, according to Mojo Box Office.

After its initial theatrical run, it was re-released in select theaters and IMAX screens for two weeks this month.

Last May, the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, said Term that the key to the success of films is that they are made with a wide audience in mind.

“We make films for all audiences,” Bruckheimer said. ‘Top Gun is for everyone; it’s about the story, the characters and the journey we take. I don’t care where you see this movie.

‘You see him with packed audiences; is ringing all over the world. Seeing the film for the last few nights with an audience, people are very happy leaving the theater.’

Top Gun: Maverick is currently streaming on Paramount+.

