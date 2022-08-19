Paramount pays $1.5BILLION to beat Amazon to Champions League rights for CBS

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Paramount Global has won a battle with Amazon to renew US media rights to the UEFA Champions League in a deal worth more than $1.5 billion.

CBS owner Paramount is more than doubling the size of its previous contract, paying $250 million a year on a six-year deal beginning in the 2024-25 season. Amazon was the highest rival bidder, a report in Bloomberg revealed.

It represents a huge investment in live sports – and football. CBS has recruited a team of well-known studio executives to the Champions League, including former Premier League stars Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

By comparison, NBC’s deal for the Premier League TV rights is worth $450 million a year over six years. Apple TV pays $250 million a year for Major League Soccer rights.

Paramount has agreed on a new deal for US media rights to the Champions League

Thierry Henry and Micah Richards are among the big names on CBS’ football coverage

May’s Champions League final, won by Real Madrid against Liverpool, saw 2.8 million viewers on CBS and their coverage was widely praised.

In a statement, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said: “UEFA has been a key driver for Paramount+ since our launch and we are excited to expand this successful partnership to include even more world-class football throughout the 2029-30 season.”

Paramount/CBS also have lower Europa League and Europa Conference League coverage as part of their deal.

UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, is still looking for a deal to sell the Spanish language rights to the Champions League.

The Champions League will be reformatted when the new broadcast contract takes effect in 2024. The tournament will be expanded to 36 teams and will play more matches in a ‘Swiss model’ group stage.