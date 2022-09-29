Paramedic shares why you should never stick your fingers in a child’s mouth if they’re choking

A paramedic has revealed why you should never put your fingers down a child’s throat while they are choking with an informative demonstration.

Tiny Hearts Foundation founder and paramedic Nikki Jurcutz shared the video on TikTok to inform people of the little-known fact.

“Getting the food out with your fingers can push it further down,” she explained, making it even more difficult to save the distressed child.

Instead, back blows and chest thrusts are the only option that can be performed on the child and are very effective if done correctly.

‘This tube is the size of a child’s airway. If your toddler has a complete obstruction, air can’t get in or out,” Ms. Jurcutz explained during the demonstration.

‘If you get it out with your fingers, it can push it further down.

‘Backstabs and chest thrusts are your only option and are very effective when done properly.’

Supporters of the Tiny Hearts Foundation were grateful for the information shared.

“This is such a great demonstration of why this is the best method, thanks,” said one follower.

‘For the first time I have clearly understood the necessary maneuver because of this brilliant demo. Thanks, said another.

“I’m a nurse and this is the best representation I’ve ever seen,” added one woman.

Others expressed their deep fear of suffocation and their own trauma from it.

‘I once choked for two seconds. It was honestly traumatizing enough. I felt the panic and fear wash over me. Always cut the food for kids,’ said one TikTok user.

Another user advised people to always cut fruit: ‘quarter small whole foods, quartered and quartered lengthwise. You can get away with halves of most blueberries and raspberries.’