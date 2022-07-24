Paramedic called out to his own home relives moment he tried to save his young son: organ donor

A paramedic called to his own home for an emergency has relived the horrifying moment when he realized his young son could not be saved – as the devastated father calls for Australians to become organ donors.

Troy Heise was on duty the night his frantic wife Sarah called triple zero and told them their son Flynn, 12, was not breathing.

The experienced Queensland paramedic ran home and quickly began efforts to resuscitate his young son as the reality of the situation began to sink in.

“There was no reason for me to think that would ever happen at my house,” he said.

Flynn was messing around in the shower when he panicked or slipped after realizing the shower cord was wrapped around his neck.

Ms. Heise found the little boy unresponsive on the bathroom floor while her husband later worked on their son before his colleague was forced to take over.

“I wanted to help as best I could,” Mr Heise told The Sunday Project.

“But if it’s your own son, you’re emotionally attached, you’re scared, you’re angry, you’re worried… I couldn’t perform.”

Heise said that after 30 minutes of CPR attempts, his 15 years of experience told him these could be Flynn’s last moments.

After miraculously finding a heartbeat, the 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital with his family and used the crucial final moments to say goodbye.

Unfortunately, Flynn died in hospital three days later, while staff asked the family if they were interested in donating the little boy’s organs.

They were asked to donate Flynn’s heart, lungs, liver and eye tissue, which they agreed to, after encouragement from his older sister Morgan.

“I remember sitting there and saying to my mom, imagine that family, imagine that phone call, ‘she’s got 10 more years’ or ‘she’ll be able to go to formal,'” said they.

Flynn’s heart, lungs and liver were transplanted into young children who would have died without the donation, while two women had received his kidneys.

The 12-year-old’s eye tissue was used to restore vision in several patients.

“Even if my son didn’t make it, their family would cheer and be happy that their loved one is going to make it,” Ms Heise said.

“I’m so proud of what he’s been able to do.”

There are currently nearly 2,000 people waiting for a life-changing organ with donations.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic, the organ donation rate has fallen by 25 percent.

Flynn’s sister is currently studying nursing in the hopes of helping other families grieve a loved one.

Mr Heise returned to work as a paramedic just months after the loss of his son, saying that while it was difficult, his job was to help others.

“It was not an easy decision. But my boy saved lives, and though he’s not here, he’s here. I’m just a proud father,” he said.