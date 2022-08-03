Paraglider falls to the ground when lines get tangled – before saving himself at the last second

This is the terrifying moment when a paraglider began to fall to the ground as his lines became entangled in high winds, before managing to open his rescue shoot for just ‘one second’ before it became too late to survive.

Kevin Philipp was paragliding in Organya, Spain, doing ‘acro’ – a freestyle discipline of paragliding that involves performing gravity-defying maneuvers.

However, the Swiss daredevil ran into trouble when he appeared to bump into his canopy (or wing) while performing a trick, entangling him in the cables.

To make matters worse, when he tried to release his first parachute, it failed to deploy due to the tangled lines, causing him to plunge to the rapidly approaching ground.

Philipp posted footage — taken with a 360-degree camera mounted on his helmet — of his near-death experience on YouTube on Monday, showing the incident unfolding from a vantage point just above his head.

After crashing into the glider’s canopy, the cables attaching Philipp to the paraglider became entangled around him and the canopy, causing the wing to collapse and drag behind him like a windsock (pictured)—as he hit the ground down started to accelerate

A separate video, shot from the ground, also showed how quickly he fell from the sky — and his frantic struggle to save himself.

In the description of the video, he wrote on YouTube that his problems started when he encountered “strong turbulence” while trying an Acro-paragliding trick.

‘Acro-paragliding trick in strong turbulence went wrong. The breakline is jammed. Falling into the lines and wing made the rescue parachute throw pretty hard,” Philipp said.

Footage from his helmet camera showed Philipp, while performing a trick, lost control and crashed into the canopy of his glider.

As he did so, the cables attaching him to the paraglider became entangled around him and the canopy, causing the wing to collapse and trail behind him like a windsock—as he began to accelerate to the arid ground below.

Philipp reacted to the danger and deployed his rescue parachute to begin his descent. However, the footage shows that his parachute did not unfold, but instead hovered over the tangled wing.

Kevin Philipp was paragliding in Organya, Spain, doing ‘acro’ – a freestyle discipline of paragliding where gravity-defying tricks are performed in the air. When he tried to deploy his parachute (shown on the right in red), it failed to unfold, causing him to plummet to Earth

Pictured: Philipp managed to grab his spare parachute (pictured) in the nick of time

As the ground drew closer, the paraglider had to think quickly. Despite the swinging cables, he was able to grab his spare parachute.

The footage shows him pulling the orange parachute away from his body and tearing it open, releasing it in the nick of time to open it above him – just before he crashed, he would have crashed to the ground.

Instead, as the ground rises to meet him and his wing and parachute trail in a tangle above him, the footage shows him speeding—but safe—in a bush.

“The rate of fall increased a lot due to the spinning wing,” Philipp wrote.

“The very last chance was to open the rescue package manually. Estimated time remaining approximately 1 second. This was not the day to die! Thank you!’

Pictured: Philipp is seen moments after deploying his reserve parachute while reaching the ground

Pictured: Philipp holds up his tangled glider to show how the cables wrapped around the wing as it fell from the sky

At the end of his YouTube video, Philipp is shown holding his tangled glider in front of the camera, showing how the lines had completely knocked out the wing.

‘In acro-paragliding we are faced with many attempts and mistakes in learning the tricks. With 2-3 rescue parachutes and a lot of height, we can safely train these types of sports,” he wrote.

“This opportunity is rather unfortunate and rare. Just to keep in mind. Fly high, land safely.’

Fans were amazed at his incredible escape.

‘Disturbed! This is what fighting for your life looks like. Glad you won!” commented one YouTube user below the video. Philipp replied, “Was a great fight!”

Another user asked the daredevil: ‘Why didn’t the first reserve open quickly? Packed too tightly?’ Philipp explained, “The handle was caught in the lines, so it couldn’t travel far enough to be deployed.”

Another user said, ‘Great video! I mean, omg how crazy, but it’s just going to show, never give up no matter what. So glad you were able to walk away with your life!’