Paraglider crosses border from Morocco to Spain

The individual crossed into Melilla, a Spanish enclave where thousands of migrants and refugees have tried to enter.

A person paraglided over a border fence into Melilla from Morocco and escaped authorities, officials in Spain’s North African enclave said.

Two witnesses saw the paraglider hovering overhead as they traveled the ring road around the enclave and alerted police at 6:15 p.m. (5:15 p.m. GMT), the Spanish government’s representative in Melilla said in a statement Thursday.

“Patrols immediately went to the area but were unable to locate the migrant,” the statement said.

Footage obtained by local newspaper El Faro appears to show a person tethered to a paragliding canopy landing near the road that runs alongside two parallel border fences, which range between six meters (20 feet) and 10 meters in height and 12 kilometers (7.5 mi) long. ) long.

The authenticity of the video has not been verified.

Melilla is one of the main entry points for migrants and refugees entering European territory from Morocco. At least 1,155 of what the Spanish government calls undocumented migrants have crossed the land border this year through Oct. 15, according to data from Spain’s interior ministry.

The heavily guarded border is one of only two borders between the European Union and an African country, the other being Ceuta, also a Spanish enclave.

It was the site of a deadly attempted mass crossing in June in which up to 2,000 people crossed the fence and were confronted by border officials.

Morocco’s state-backed National Human Rights Council said at the time that at least 23 of those who died were likely “suffocated”.

The Spanish human rights organization Caminando Fronteras said as many as 37 people had lost their lives.

In July, the European Commission said it would step up its cooperation with Morocco to fight people smugglers whom it said are using “new, extremely violent methods”.