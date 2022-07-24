Papua New Guinea: Machete gang attacks voters outside polling booths during election

Disturbing images have surfaced of a mob of machetes attacking voters outside voting booths in Papua New Guinea.

The video shows at least a dozen men, armed with long knives and makeshift bats, wreaking havoc on the northeastern electorate in the capital, Port Moresby – about 500km north of Australia.

A man is surrounded by three others who take turns hitting him with an unknown object before running to the counting area in the center of town.

The terrifying clip is the latest incident in a series of violent scenes seen across the country during the national elections.

Observers took to Twitter when the poll results were released, sparking escalating acts of brutality between warring factions.

Local authorities have yet to comment on the unfolding situation, but local media reports claim several have been killed.

“Election-related violence for Port Moresby Northeast voters in the counting area, Vision City, Waigani, NCD,” the video read.

‘Not safe, avoid the area. It’s happening now.’

A man is surrounded by three others who take turns hitting him with an unknown object before running to the counting area in the city center

“Today, as the election results are announced, riots are breaking out all over PNG, and riots between rival factions begin. Killed several people,” another tweeted.

“People have been attacked with machetes outside an election counter in Port Moresby, the #PNG capital,” ABC correspondent Natalie Whiting wrote.

“I’ve been told it’s about a counting dispute for the Moresby North East voters, but I’m awaiting official comment from the police.”

At least 30 people are said to have died during the six-week election campaign, in both violent clashes and road accidents.

A minister’s convoy was set on fire in one area, while an electorate was shot dead in another area.

Governments have been accused of failing to update the common list of eligible voters, meaning at least a million people are missing out on their vote.

Observers took to Twitter as the election results were released, leading to escalating acts of violence between feuding factions and even deaths (photo, scenes in Port Moresby)

The Election Commission did not have the financial means to update the electoral roll – observers feared the oversight would lead to violence in the polling booths.

There are also concerns about the transportation of ballots and the number of voters in charge of the security of the documents.

About 7,000 people have been deployed to ensure voter safety at polling booths, encouraging citizens to report election violations.

PNG’s last election in 2017 also became synonymous with violence and allegations of fraud and vote buying among some voters.

The two most likely candidates are Prime Minister James Marape and the man he ousted, former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill (pictured, scenes in Port Moresby)

The two most likely candidates are Prime Minister James Marape and the man he ousted, former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Mr Marape’s Pangu party contested more than 80 seats, while Mr O’Neill’s People’s Congress contested more than 90.

Adding to the chaos of the election, three candidates have been barred from fighting several criminal convictions.

One candidate was convicted of murder, another of rape and a third of conspiracy to defraud – while a fourth MP, Lohia Boe Samuel, was charged with murder after a shooting at a restaurant in Port Moresby in March.

More than 50 parties will participate in this election, with about half to vote with elections held every six years in PNG (photo, violent scenes in Port Moresby)

As the lawsuit is ongoing, the politician can once again contest his seat.

More than 50 parties will participate in this election, which is held in PNG every six years.

The results will be handed in on Friday 29 July to the party with the highest number of MPs in August.

Running elections in PNG is quite a challenge due to remote voters, difficult terrain and poor infrastructure.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanian is expected to visit the country shortly after the new government is formed.