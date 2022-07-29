Paper Girls review: the Amazon series takes too long to get fun and weird

It won’t be long before the Paper Girls get comic books foreign. Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s series begins with a dream about an astronaut with angel wings and a skull for a face, and before the first issue is done, you’ve seen a strange partially organic space capsule and read a totally incomprehensible language from people who might be monsters. From there, things only get weirder.

But the new live-action series of the same name, the first season of which is available on Amazon Prime Video, returns the oddity. It’s still a science fiction story about a group of girls from the ’80s who are dragged into a time-traveling war that lasts for centuries. But it doesn’t take nearly as much fun with the concept as the source material. It’s only in the final that Paper Girls really shows why it’s interesting – and you have to wade through eight very disparate episodes to get to that point.

This review contains spoilers for the first season of Paper Girls.

Paper Girls Set in 1988, it begins very early in the morning on “Hell Day,” the day after Halloween, when four girls set out to complete their paper routes. The day is important because in the wee hours of the morning, as the girls cycle around the neighborhood, rowdy teenagers still prowl the streets looking for children to terrorize. After a few brief conversations, the girls—Tiff (Camryn Jones), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), KJ (Fina Strazza), and newbie Erin (Riley Lai Nelet)—work together in the interest of safety, despite barely knowing each other. It doesn’t help much though, as it isn’t long before some weird dude steals one of Tiff’s walkie-talkies and the girls discover that seemingly everyone in town has disappeared. Oh, and the sky has turned a very unnatural shade of bright pink.

Shallow, Paper Girls feels a bit like Amazon’s answer to Weird stuff, with an emphasis on children dealing with strange events in the 1980s. But considering that Weird stuff it’s all about D&D-inspired supernatural events, Paper Girls is a time travel story. While the girls are initially concerned about typical 80s worries, the Soviets invade! – instead they are dragged into a complex time war between two factions with very different goals. One travels through the years to fix things and improve the lives of humanity, while the other believes in keeping the timeline pure and thus erasing the hard work of the other party. The girls are not necessarily bothered by this. But when transported to 2009, they are forced between the two factions as they search for a way back home.

Paper Girls does a few things very well. The best thing about the show are the girls themselves. Unlike most ’80s romp you might be familiar with, this isn’t about a tight-knit group of friends dealing with adversity. Instead, it’s four kids who barely know each other – and who are all very different from each other – who are forced to work together to both survive and return to their own time period. They eventually become friends, but it doesn’t start that way.

The cast is incredible. The main thing that got me through the show wasn’t the sci-fi side of the equation, but rather the ongoing drama between the girls, who are forced to face harsh truths as they move into the future and, in some fallen, meet their future selves. This ranges from know-it-all Tiff worried about going to MIT to KJ learning about her sexuality and Erin feeling disappointed at how dull her life is turning out to be. Overall, the show is just really well cast; the kids even look like their comic book counterparts. Other highlights include a surprisingly effective Ali Wong as Old Erin and an inspired Jason Mantzoukas as the hipster leader of one of the time-traveling factions obsessed with Public Enemy and Metallica.

Unfortunately, the other side of the equation, the sci-fi story, doesn’t hold up very well. For starters, it’s vastly under-explained. You don’t really know anything about the time war until the season is actually over, so it’s hard to really care about the time-traveling characters that keep popping up (and dying more than once in some cases). But more than that, it just feels generic.

Some of this is aesthetic. While Paper Girls the comic is vibrant and colorful thanks to colorist Matt Wilson, Paper Girls the show often looks bland and cheap, especially when it comes to the CGI and the futuristic outfits and locations. Soldiers from the future look like background characters from The next generation. A key plot point revolves around a futuristic telephone that the girls discover; in the comics, it’s a bizarre vision of what the iPhone will look like, as the show turns it into a generic black plate. (It’s not even a Fire Phone! The show also misses a perfect chance for an Alexa prank.) Sometimes the sky turns pink, but most of the time it’s like any other mid-budget sci-fi series.

There are a few hints of fun along the way. Watching Ali Wong pilot a mecha suit is as entertaining as it sounds. But for the most part, Paper Girls does not make the best use of its source material. Instead, it’s a really great coming-of-age drama coupled with a pretty boring time travel story. It’s not until the eighth and final episode that it really starts to click: the war is explained, paths diverge and – most importantly – it gets downright strange. And by that I mean a dinosaur appears. However, it will take a long time to get there. The cast does their best to keep you engaged along the way, but there are some really boring moments that you have to look past to get through.

As it stands, Paper Girls feels like it could be the start of something cool. The story ends in an interesting place, and if Amazon takes some of that Lord of the Rings budget to spice things up, there is a lot of potential. But potential doesn’t make for a great television series (especially without the current promise of a season 2). Paper Girls has a lot to work with from the comics, but never fully comes together in the debut season.