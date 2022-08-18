Papa John’s Pizza rolls out new pizza bowls and is dubbed ‘trash’ by social media   

<!–

Papa Johns has added something new to their menu — pizza bowls, which consist of pizza toppings dumped into a plastic bowl with no crust, and social media users are anything but thrilled with the pizza leaving the crust.

The “Papa Bowls” will be released nationwide next week, but some pizza aficionados already got their hands on it, calling the bowl filled with toppings “trash.”

Customers can choose from three different bowls: Garden Veggie, Chicken Alfredo, and Italian Meats Trio.

The Indiana-based restaurant will charge $7.99 each and will be offered to all customers on August 22, but loyal customers were able to sample as early as August 15.

The new form of pizza comes after the restaurant saw sales growth decline in recent years and is trying to put a new spin on the classic pizza

Papa Johns revealed that sales in North American restaurants grew just under one percent in the second quarter, down from five percent over the same period last year.

This is a drastic difference from sales in 2020, which saw a 28 percent jump.

The chain restaurant hopes the new twist on the classic pizza will spark new excitement among pizza lovers.

Scott Rodriguez, SVP of Menu Strategy and Innovation at Papa Johns said: CNN: “There’s a general thought that there could be a bit of pizza fatigue because that’s all we’ve had for the past few years.”

While many thought the bowls would be a healthier alternative to pizza, Scott noted that he still wanted to give people the “pampering indulgence of pizza.”

Another reason the pizza restaurant created the new menu items was to eliminate “veto vote,” which means excluding a restaurant because there aren’t enough options for everyone in the party.

And while Papa Johns hoped their new twist would excite pizza lovers, it’s far from done and has caused outrage from Twitter users.

The company hopes to increase sales by offering more options for those in the group who don’t want to eat and enjoy a slice.

“To get people excited about pizza again, Papa Johns is selling a bowl of wet trash,” one user wrote.

Another user added, “If you thought Papa Johns was as bad as pizza could get, we shoved all of the crust into a bowl.”

“Daddy Johns is a mess. Why would some pizza in a bowl of crap be preferable,” commented another user.

One user added: “A lot of people are excited about pizza. Far fewer people rave about Papa Johns no matter how you slice it. And literally no one ever said ‘I want pizza’ and then ate it out of a bowl.’

Another user added: ‘I tried the Papa Johns pizza bowls partly out of curiosity and partly because yes, you can develop a gluten allergy later in life, and they are exactly what you think they are. They scrape all the toppings off a pizza and put them in a bowl. Not even half full. Too expensive.’