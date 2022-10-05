Papa John’s billionaire founder slammed for saying he ‘lost a home’ during Hurricane Ian

<!–

The billionaire founder of Papa John’s pizza empire has been applauded for saying he ‘lost a home’ in Florida during Hurricane Ian, a monster storm that killed over a hundred.

John Schnatter, a real estate mogul whose net worth is estimated at one billion dollars, admitted the loss he had suffered while speaking from another of his properties in Utah during an interview with OAN.

His $6 million condo in Naples, Fla., was flooded and damaged during the hurricane — misspelled ‘hurricane’ on the OAN news feed — but Schnatter empathized with those who had ‘lost everything.’

The pizza and real estate mogul has previously courted controversy after he was forced to step down as chairman of his own company for using the n-word during a call in 2018.

“Of course you’re currently in Utah, but we’re seeing the pictures of your home in Naples,” anchor Stella Inger Escobedo told Schnatter, describing the scene as ‘heartbreaking.’

“It looks like it’s completely underwater.”

The pictures of the destruction in the wake of the hurricane ‘give you a little bit of perspective [as to] how devastating this storm is,’ says the pizza mogul.

John Schnatter, founder of Papa John’s and a real estate mogul whose net worth is estimated at between half a billion and a billion dollars, admitted he had ‘lost a home’ in Florida during Hurricane Ian

OAN news anchor Stella Inger Escobedo asked Schnatter about the damage to his $6 million condo and he said his ‘heart goes out’ to those who have lost everything

‘I’m not worried about myself because I have the resources and the team and the institutional knowledge, but you can’t imagine how bad this is.’

“My heart goes out to the people of Florida — yes, I lost a home, but they’ve lost everything.”

In addition to the $6 million condo in Naples that was hit by Hurricane Ian, Schnatter is believed to own over 20 other properties.

His admission that he had lost ‘a’ home drew derision from social media users who also broke into OAN, a famous right-wing news network.

‘Waaaaaa he lost a house so in the end he wants to buy up the neighbors houses and build another tacky mansion,’ wrote one unsympathetic user.

‘I’m not worried because I have 600 million and can afford proper insurance. OAN is ridiculous,’ demurred another.

‘Institutional knowledge? To not suffer a hurricane?’ wrote a third skeptical user.

Others mocked the news network mercilessly for the basic misspelling of the word ‘hurricane’.

John Schnatter accompanied by footage of his flooded home – the word ‘hurricane’ was misspelled on OAN’s strapline throughout the interview

‘It’s a hurricane, not a hurricane!’

The death toll from the storm, which hit Florida and South Carolina last week, was 109 yesterday, according to CNN, but is expected to rise.

Although his gaffe was well-intentioned in this instance, Schnatter has courted controversy before.

In 2018, he was forced to step down as chairman of Papa John’s, the company he founded in 1984, after using the n-word during a conference call with company executives.

He later said he was trying to ‘get rid of this N-word’ from his vocabulary, although he also claimed there was a plot to unfairly paint him as a racist by his Papa John’s colleagues and an advertising agency.

In 2017, when he owned 31 percent of Papa John’s stock, Forbes estimated Schnatter’s net worth at $1 billion.

But Schnatter has reportedly sold half of his shares since then, and Celebritynetworth.com puts his net worth at $500 million.