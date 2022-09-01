Pantry organisation tips: Jessica Rowe’s incredible transformation by Anita Birges Mise en Place

<!–

A professional organizer has helped Australian TV presenter Jessica Rowe transform her cluttered pantry with impressive results.

Anita Birges, founder of Mise en Place Professional Organizing in Sydney, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the condition of Jessica’s pantry and knew she had to help.

“Let’s just say this is one of those pantries screaming for help,” Anita wrote, sharing a video on Instagram.

Jessica said she knew the seven-shelf pantry needed a makeover when she couldn’t find the chocolate she craved.

Sydney cleaning expert Anita Birges (left) helped Australian journalist Jessica Rowe (right) organize her messy pantry

Back in the day: The pantry was originally full of cereal and pasta boxes, spreads, snacks, canned goods, and various other items that made it hard to find what she was looking for

After: With some guidance from Anita, the storage space was organized using various containers, lazy Susan turntables, and layered shelves for the smaller items

The pantry was originally messy and unstructured; Shared images show pasta boxes, spreads, snacks, canned goods and various other items scattered across the shelves.

But with some guidance from Anita, the storage area was cleaned to perfection using various containers, lazy Susan turntables, and layered shelves for the smaller items.

Dry ingredients such as pasta and flour were placed in containers on the second top shelf, canned goods, snacks and lollipops were in the middle and other supplies at the bottom.

In the process, the couple stumbled upon a “terribly sticky” substance on the top shelf, along with five packets of Rice Bubbles cereal — four of which were open.

Anita also found a spice that had expired in 2003, which shocked her.

The pantry organization inspired others online to clean up and tidy up their own homes as well, with many friends tagging in the video’s comments.

Jessica (pictured) said she knew the seven-shelf pantry needed a makeover when she couldn’t find the chocolate she craved.

Step-by-step guide to the perfect pantry STEP ONE: Take everything out of the pantry and throw away anything past its expiration date. STEP TWO: Grab your airtight stackable containers and decant all your flour, rice, and grains into them. STEP THREE: Use tubs or baskets for food such as your ready meals, stock and snacks. STEP FOUR: Use tiered shelves and turntables for foods such as spices, oils, sauces, and jars to make them easier to see. STEP FIVE: Label everything. Source: Belles and Whistles Abode

Earlier this year, Anita shared how to “reset” your fridge for the week — and that Sunday is the perfect day to do it.

The cleaning expert categorizes the items in her fridge by making sure everything has a place and is labeled.

The top shelf of Anita’s refrigerator is reserved for dairy, milk, cheese, and cold cuts, while the middle shelf is stacked with pre-planned meals.

The bottom shelf holds snacks and bread in two separate clear containers.

At the end of each week, Anita organizes the fridge and removes all fruits and vegetables that are ‘no longer good’.

The products are often placed in compost to break down naturally over time rather than simply being thrown away in the trash.

Anita advised checking products with a ‘best before’ or ‘best before’ date, including cheeses, milk and eggs.

“Bring anything that’s about to be obsolete to the front of the refrigerator,” she wrote online.

Once the old food is replaced with fresh produce, she starts preparing lunch boxes for the week, saving time and money up front.