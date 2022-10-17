Panthers star Robbie Anderson is dismissed DURING Sunday’s loss after sideline spat with assistant

<!–

Carolina Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from Sunday’s game after falling out with coaches on the sidelines.

Anderson got into a fight with receiver coach Joe Dailey during the first half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was on a stationary bike early in the third quarter before being alone on a cooler. In the end, Anderson again exchanged words with Dailey in the third, prompting interim coach Steve Wilks to end the feud and ban the receiver to the locker room.

Wilks, named interim coach of the team after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early.

“It was a sideline-like situation and that’s something we’ll discuss as we get further into the week,” Wilks said after the 24-10 loss to the Rams in Inglewood, California.

Anderson was close with Rhule. The seventh-year receiver played for Rhule in college in Temple and signed with the Panthers in 2020 when Rhule took over as coach.

Anderson said he was not happy to be eliminated in third and expressed his displeasure.

“It’s the third down, it’s a sum of money. I don’t think I should be okay with that (being taken out),’ Anderson said. “So I made a comment about why I was taken out.

“Honestly, I was confused because I was never told to get out of the game. And, you know, being upset about that. No one who is a real competitor would approve of that.’

Rather than rushing out of the locker room or refusing interviews, Anderson decided to explain things from the podium in the post-match interview room. Both Wilks and Anderson said they hadn’t spoken to each other after the game.

“I don’t want anyone to have any misconceptions. I’ve had moments of controversy where I didn’t stand up for myself,” Anderson said.

Steve Wilks (pictured), appointed interim coach of the team after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early

Anderson played for 89 percent of the Panthers’ games in the first five games, the second most among the team’s receivers. After five catches for 102 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, in the opener against Cleveland, Anderson had just eight catches for 104 yards.

Anderson, however, was a non-factor against the Rams. He wasn’t focused on any of his 23 snaps as Wilks devoted most of his game plan to getting Christian McCaffrey back as third-string QB PJ Walker got the start due to an ankle injury to Baker Mayfield.

McCaffrey, who has been the subject of trade rumors along with Anderson, declined to comment on what was happening on the sidelines because he said he didn’t see it.

Wilks tried to keep the focus on the rest of his team again. He did not comment on Anderson’s future when asked if the receiver would play against Tampa Bay next week.

The Panthers (1-5) dropped three in a row.

‘You know that everyone is being evaluated, including myself. So we need to figure out what the right chemistry is to carry out on the field,” Wilks said. “And, most importantly, as coaches we had to come up with the right game plan.”