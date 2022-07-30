Panthers star Nathan Cleary to miss five weeks after horror spear tackle on Eels’ Dylan Brown

NRL superstar Nathan Cleary faces a five-match ban after being charged by the match judging committee.

Cleary will be banned for five games if he accepts an early admission of guilt after the horror spree that saw him send him off the field in the first half of Parramatta’s 34-10 win on Friday night.

He received a Grade Three Dangerous Throw violation.

The Panthers halfback got his marching orders from umpire Todd Smith for a shocking tackle that tipped Dylan Brown on the head within 20 minutes.

In the incident, Brown had nearly come to a stop.

NRL superstar Nathan Cleary faces a five-game ban after being charged by the match judging committee for a Grade 3 offense for dangerous throws

The Panthers halfback got his marching orders for a shocking tackle that saw Dylan Brown tipped on the head 20 minutes into the opening (pictured) on Friday

Cleary soon lost control of the tackle, however, lifting Brown over his horizontal line and dumping him into the turf.

The Eels star escaped the sickening collision without anything more than a fright, before he gingerly rose to his feet.

Cleary looked visibly concerned when Smith summoned him for a quick chat and the umpire wasted no time sending him away.

“Hands between your legs and you drove him into the ground. You’re gone,” Smith said as the 24-year-old became the first Penrith player since Travis Burns to be sent off in an NRL premiere game in 2012.

Cleary later apologized to Panthers fans on Instagram, stating that he was “nasty for such a stupid mistake that let the boys down. “I’m not into that, it was a terrible technique and I need to get better.”

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is sent off after his spear tackle against the Eels

In the Fox League, former Queensland great Cooper Cronk said it was “hard to argue with the decision.”

Manly’s Karl Lawton and Wests Tigers center Brent Naden were both banned for four games earlier this season for dangerous tackles.

As a result of an earlier sanction this year, Cleary is likely to face a five-game suspension if sanctioned with a grade three penalty when the NRL’s Match Judging Committee releases its charges on Saturday morning.

Ladder leaders Penrith, who took one win to secure the small premiership, will face Canberra, Melbourne, South Sydney, the Warriors and North Queensland to round out their season.