Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Baker Mayfield stumbled to the podium after the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a hiking boot. The quarterback said he plans to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick struggled again on Sunday, completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards with an interception returned 41 yards for a touchdown by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four picks in five games for the Panthers (1-4), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule.

And now he is injured.

Mayfield’s ankle curled up late in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half, leading the Panthers to a touchdown in the opening drive of the third quarter. He stayed in the game until the last minute when he was replaced by PJ Walker with the game out of control.

“Someone landed on the ankle,” Mayfield said. “It didn’t feel too good.”

With Sam Darnold still on injured reserve and at least a few weeks away from returning from his own ankle injury, Walker would be in line to start if Mayfield can’t play against defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. .

Walker has been 2-0 as the Panthers substitute for the past two seasons.

“I’m wearing a hiking boot, my leg isn’t cut off, so I’ll be fine,” Mayfield said. “I’d love to be in a better position, but you keep going. It’s not time to lay your head down and give up.”

Carolina’s passing game has been a wreck all season.

The Panthers came last in the league on offense and 31st in passing in the game. Mayfield’s overall quarterback rating was the last in the league, and he didn’t do much on Sunday to help those numbers, as Carolina averaged 5.1 yards per pass play.

“It’s a lot of frustration,” Mayfield said. “And the more you think about it, angry because we didn’t play to our abilities. That’s the frustrating part – we have to translate it to Sunday. You work all week and you come on Sunday and you have to make plays.”

Rhule did not comment on Mayfield’s injury.

Mayfield’s biggest mistake came late in the first half when he knocked over Christian McCaffrey and was intercepted by Moseley, who brought the score back to give the 49ers a 17-3 lead.

Rhule called it a “gut punch” and Mayfield agreed, saying the pass was just a little high.

Mayfield hurt his ankle a few plays later. He said he hadn’t been given any painkiller in the locker room at halftime, but was able to manage the pain. He led Carolina to the lone touchdown in the opening drive of the third quarter.

“I’m confident where I am, but I clearly haven’t played well enough,” Mayfield said. “There is still a lot of ball left and we just have to solve it. That’s how I am. I don’t live in the past, I live in the moment.”

The question may be how many moments Rhule has left. He is 11-27 in his three seasons with the Panthers.

“We’re fine in the locker room in that regard,” Mayfield said. “There are a lot of plays that we just have to make – and he can’t do that. He can’t go make plays for us. He can’t do the performance for us.”