Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, who scored 11-27 in three seasons.

Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home defeat to San Francisco, as fans of the 49ers made Bank of America Stadium their home on the East Coast.

Defensive Pass Coordinator and Secondary Coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks was the head coach of Arizona for a year in 2018, with a score of 3-13.

Rhule, 47, was lured away from Baylor on a $62 million seven-year contract by David Tepper, the second-wealthiest owner in the NFL.

Rhule’s teams went 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last year.

Tepper was initially patient with Rhule after Sunday’s loss, but became increasingly agitated and changed his mind on Monday.