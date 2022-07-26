Panthers are dealt a heavy blow as Jarome Luai is ruled out with knee injury

Penrith hopes a knee injury to five-eighth Jarome Luai will sideline the Panthers star just a few weeks and be back well before the start of the NRL final.

Luai injured his left knee in the 20-10 win over Cronulla last weekend, where he played a starring role against the Sharks with their match-sealing in the final minutes.

The Panthers have confirmed that Luai is believed to have suffered an MCL injury after a photo appeared on social media on Monday of the playmaker with his knee braced.

Jarome Luai will miss Penrith’s match against Parramatta Friday night with a knee injury

While scans have yet to determine the full extent of the injury, Penrith hopes Luai will only be out for one to two weeks.

It does mean, however, that the Prime Ministers will be without the NSW State of Origin representative for Friday’s game against Parramatta.

The Eels are the only team to beat Penrith in 2022, beating Ivan Cleary’s team by two points in a round nine boilover.

Penrith is hopeful the five-eight will be back for the star in the final in September

The New South Wales star is a crucial player for the reigning Prime Ministers

Sean O’Sullivan, who replaced halfback Nathan Cleary during the Origin series, seems like the most likely replacement in the halves for Luai, although Kurt Falls also donned the number 6 jersey for the Panthers while Luai was away with the Blues.

After the match against the Eels, the reigning Prime Ministers travel to Canberra to face the Raiders in Round 21, for home games against the Melbourne Storm and Warriors either side of a trip to Accor Stadium to face South Sydney.

Penrith’s final game of the season is a potential Grand Final rehearsal as they travel to North Queensland to take on the Cowboys, who are currently second.