Panhandler awarded $100M after cop shocked him with a stun gun during 2018 foot chase

A lender who fell and broke his neck in Atlanta when a police officer shocked him with a stun gun during a 2018 car chase has been awarded $100 million by a federal jury.

Jerry Blasingame, 69, who was paralyzed by a fall and banging his head on cement, now requires 24-hour care that costs $1 million a year, and has $14 million in medical bills to date, attorney said Ven Johnson to the judges.

The jury determined that Officer Jon Grubbs used unreasonable force against Blasingame, who was 65 at the time and had asked drivers for money on July 10, 2018.

Jurors found that the Atlanta Police Department should pay $60 million and Grubbs, who was allowed to return to full service six months after the incident, should pay $40 million. WXIA TV and the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The city has filed a motion for a targeted verdict. A judge’s ruling on that motion could change the jury’s verdict.

Judge Steve Jones has not yet ruled on that request, according to online court files. Jones ruled before the deliberations began that jurors could reasonably determine that Grubbs used excessive force and that they should consider the city’s argument.

“The file would enable the jury to determine that Mr. Blasingame had committed no serious crime before his arrest/that Officer Grubbs had no fear for his safety/and that the urgent circumstances were not so serious that Officer Grubbs’ use of force Jones wrote Friday.

Blasingame’s curator, Keith Edwards, sued the city of Atlanta and the officer, Jon Grubbs, for the costs of his past and future medical bills.

Grubbs then gets out of the car and starts chasing the 65-year-old man, eventually shocking him with a tranquilizer gun causing him to fall and break his neck.

Bodycam footage shows Blasingame lying face down on the floor after being shocked

Johnson and civil rights attorney Craig Jones said Grubbs violated department policy by using a tranquilizer gun on an elderly man who ran away, the paper reported.

Edwards’ lawsuit said Blasingame was on the street asking people for money when Grubbs and another officer arrived and saw him talking to a driver.

Grubbs got out of the patrol car and told Blasingame to stop, but he ran down the street to a guardrail and Grubbs ran toward him, according to the lawsuit.

Grubbs gets out of the car and starts chasing my client – a 65-year-old man – and for what? To possibly ask people for money?’ said Johnson.

Johnson said the city had not investigated Grubbs thoroughly enough and returned him to full duty six months after the incident and before the investigation was completed.

“That’s how an officer gets away with excessive force,” he told the jury in his closing argument. “You bury it.”

Staci J. Miller, one of the Atlanta and Grubbs attorneys, said Blasingame’s injuries were tragic, but the city’s education and department policies were not to blame.

City of Atlanta attorneys, who also represented Grubbs, were unavailable to comment on the verdict and a spokesman for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens declined to comment, the paper reported.

Grubbs joined the Atlanta Police Department as a cadet in December 2013, according to data from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. A year later, he became a full officer and has served in the police force ever since.

He has no sanctions in his POST records and is listed as a civil servant in good standing by the State Police Certification Body.