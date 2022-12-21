Panel votes to release Trump’s tax returns

The tax code allows congressional tax committee chairs to request returns from any taxpayer, including the incumbent president. That information can be made public by a majority vote of the committee. Tax returns have been closely guarded because unauthorized disclosure of tax information is an offense punishable by imprisonment.

Trump’s unwillingness to release the documents raised speculation about what information about loans, business ties or his wealth they might contain.

Much of Trump’s financial picture was made public two years ago, when weeks before the 2020 election, the New York Times He published extracts of his tax returns showing that he paid minimal taxes, including paying no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years due to large losses that offset any gains.

The New York Times The report says that many of Trump’s businesses are struggling, as he puts more money into companies than he takes out, and that he made millions abroad during his time in the White House, including from authoritarian-leaning countries. such as the Philippines and Turkey. Trump dismissed the reports as “totally false news.”