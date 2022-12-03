Pandemics radicalise and the COVID-19 outbreak is no exception

For three years, COVID-19 has ruled the world, with 6.6 million dead and 643 million sick. Aside from the deadly trail it has left, the pandemic has also had a profound impact on societies around the world.

The disease has destabilized governments and national economies and ushered in a wave of political unrest. It has fueled fascist politics, empowered populist right-wing politicians and made room for radical right-wing groups to flex their muscles. But the world has also witnessed a wave of progressive activism and organization that has opposed this trend.

The pandemic appears to be part of a series of challenges that are driving millions of people to take radical approaches, both progressive and totalitarian. It seems to empower more people to step forward – people who want to stop the next pandemic, fight to curb climate change and defeat far-right forces.

For history students, it is not surprising that the pandemic has had this effect. Take, for example, the H1N1 flu pandemic of 1918-1920, also known as the Spanish flu outbreak. It killed between 50 million and 100 million people and sickened 500 million worldwide – a quarter of the world’s population.

In a 2017 article, How the Horrific 1918 Flu Spread Across America, author John M. Barry presciently argued, “the most important lesson from 1918 is to tell the truth.” “To maintain public trust, authorities had to be forthright,” Barry wrote, so they can deal with the crisis with “layers” of mitigation efforts.

But that didn’t happen during the flu outbreak a century ago and it certainly didn’t happen with the COVID-19 pandemic. National governments and local communities usually did not take adequate measures then and now to prevent the spread of the infection. Many leaders downplayed it as “regular flu” or a “flu” or just outright lying, creating an atmosphere of distrust and misinformation.

As World War I continued into 1918, millions of soldiers fell ill. Even after the end of the war, European measures to contain the spread of the virus were meager or even lacking. In the United States, there was no coordinated national effort to fight the pandemic.

Economic recession, riots, civil strife and the rise of far-right movements arose from the pandemic and World War I. In the US, immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe, African Americans and Jews became scapegoats for the spread of the H1N1 flu and job losses.

During the Red Summer of 1919 alone, white mobs attacked black communities in more than two dozen U.S. cities, beating, raping, and murdering black residents and setting fire to their homes and businesses.

In Italy and Germany, fascist forces took advantage of the effects of the pandemic and the war-related recession to win public support. One study even correlated the death toll from the flu pandemic for various cities and regions in Germany from 1918 to 1920 with levels of support for the Nazi Party a decade later.

Still, there was a side effect of the pandemic a century ago. In the US, where the flu disproportionately killed young white men, more white women entered the workforce in the 1920s, reversing a decades-long decline in the number of working women. This was a boost to first wave feminism as it normalized the presence of women in the workplace.

Some experts view the frivolity of the Roaring Twenties itself as an example of the left-wing radicalization of young people in response to a pandemic, recession, war and the violence of the time. This may have been especially true for young intellectuals who led literary movements such as the Harlem Renaissance and Modernism.

The pandemic also had a major impact in the colonized world. In India, at least 12 million people died, mainly during the second wave of infections in 1918-1919, while another 2.5 million people out of a population of about 130 million died from the disease on the African continent. The British rulers of India and Africa, in particular, showed racial indifference to this overwhelming death toll, which came on top of the pervasive poverty and suffering of colonialism.

There isn’t much more to learn about the pandemic from African records than the death statistics, because as author Nanjala Nyabola put it, almost everything in these records is “the perspective of colonial officials building a racist political state.” No wonder anti-colonial movements grew in strength and numbers in the years following the end of World War I and as the H1N1 pandemic eased.

Today, one can easily draw parallels between the Spanish flu outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past three years, signs of a growing fascist resurgence in the West have grown with the spread and mutation of COVID-19.

In the US, the most obvious example is the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington, where several thousand protesters stormed the US Capitol building to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election . In addition to former President Donald Trump’s role in instigating this violent attempt to overthrow the government, it was also clear that the restrictions put in place to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 – which caused the January 6 insurgents’ overrun ‘ would call – played a role. role.

In Italy, which experienced one of the deadliest early outbreaks in Europe, Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party, which has fascist roots, won the election with a coalition of other far-right forces. In the Philippines, which also suffered from government mismanagement in responding to the pandemic, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., a member of the Marcos family, who led a brutal dictatorship in the 1980s, became elected president.

For supporters of the far right, this form of “governmental outreach” is part of a theme that includes globalization, climate change and immigration. All are examples of how the pandemic has made pre-existing trends toward totalitarianism and racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic and religious extremism normal or even appealing.

But COVID-19 has also encouraged political action in the opposite direction. In the US, the strong turnout during the midterms for center-left Democratic Party candidates for Congress such as John Fetterman in Pennsylvania and Mandela Barnes of Wisconsin against fascist-leaning Republicans is an example. Another is the series of labor actions, including more than 50,000 higher education workers who went on strike in the University of California system and at New School University.

In Iran, where there has been widespread anger over the high death toll during the pandemic, the death in police custody of Jina (Mahsa) Amini sparked mass protests, but turned into opposition to government repression. Demonstrations erupted in China against the government’s zero-COVID-19 policy, as well as its crackdown on freedom of dissent and movement.

There have also been widespread work stoppages in commerce, public transport, education, childcare, healthcare and other sectors in the UK, France, South Korea, Australia and South Africa among many other nations.

But the COVID-19 pandemic differs from previous global outbreaks in the way people have mobilized. The response over the past three years has been to shift organizational efforts online to platforms like Twitter, Zoom, Facebook and Instagram.

“Our ‘armchairs’ [from the disdainful refrain of ‘armchair activism’] have become key portals for our current socio-political movement,” social justice activist Anjali Enjeti wrote in her book Southbound.

Personal activism and organizing have certainly not disappeared with the COVID-19 pandemic. But that combination with online efforts and outrage over governments’ failure to tell the truth about the pandemic has empowered Zillenials and Gen Zers (people born between 1995 and 2012). In the US, along with Black and Latinx voters, they defeated the regressive forces in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

It remains to be seen whether this mobilization will ultimately prevent the US and other countries from falling into civil war or bring them ever closer to disruption and destruction. Perhaps this hinges on answering the questions posed by award-winning author Imani Perry at the end of her book South to America: “When will you finally be disgusted enough to throw a wrench in the works? When do you let curiosity and integrity turn into urgency?”

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of climate change and the rise of far-right forces in the US and worldwide, millions of people are already dreaming and doing much for a better world. This is because they are in pain. Because for them, the only choice is to get into good and deadly trouble.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial view of Al Jazeera.