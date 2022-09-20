Panchal, Iyer, Sarfaraz drafted into West Zone squad

Panchal and Sarfaraz join the camp from Bengaluru where they were part of the India A squad that beat New Zealand A 1-0 in a series of three unofficial Tests. Their addition comes on the back of Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Tripathi being called up to join the A team for the white-ball leg of the same tour in Chennai from Thursday.

Iyer, meanwhile, returns from a short break. He missed the semi-final against Central Zone as he was at the National Cricket Academy for a regular fitness assessment before being named as one of the stand-by players in India’s T20 World Cup squad. He also missed the quarter-final against Northeast when he was in India’s Asia Cup contingent in the UAE, also as a reserve player.

Panchal, India A’s red-ball captain, finished the series with two half-centuries and 201 runs amassed in four innings. Sarfaraz, the 2021-22 Ranji season’s highest run-getter, had a slightly milder series, returning 99 runs in three innings.

Meanwhile, the upcoming red ball season could be crucial for Iyer as he looks to turn around his career which seems to have hit a rough patch. While he remains a fixture in the Test team, his apparent struggles with the short ball have come under increased scrutiny. He has also, over the last three months, slipped down the pecking order as far as India’s first XI goes in white-ball cricket.