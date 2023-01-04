Panasonic just fixed the biggest weakness of its Lumix mirrorless cameras

Panasonic just made camera headlines at CES 2023 by announcing two full-frame cameras that add a much-needed new feature to its Lumix range: phase-detection autofocus.

The Panasonic Lumix S5II and Lumix S5IIX, succeeding the Panasonic Lumix S5, become great video workhorses thanks to their new 24MP full-frame CMOS sensors. For the first time on Lumix cameras, this sensor brings with it a hybrid phase-detection autofocus system, which (in theory) should be a significant leap over the contrast-based detection system seen in its earlier cameras.

So what’s the difference between the Lumix S5II and S5IIX? The S5IIX is slightly more expensive and will arrive later this year, but offers some more pro-friendly video features, including internal ProRes recording, raw video output, and the ability to record directly to an SSD drive via USB. But otherwise the two cameras are largely identical and are among the best video cameras money can buy.

Both the Lumix S5II and S5IIX can record 6K/30p video (with 4:2:0 10-bit color depth). They can also record 4K/60p video using the full width of the sensor and offer an APS-C mode for a narrower field of view. The addition of a new fan, located at the top of the camera below the logo, also allows the cameras to record unlimited video in most frame rates and resolutions.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

But it’s that new phase-detection autofocus system (PDAF) on the sensor that’s the really big news. The lack of PDAF has long been a criticism of Panasonic cameras, as it means their autofocus is more prone to chasing or ‘wiggling’ than rivals that combine both phase-detection and contrast-detection AF.

The new AF system on the S5II and S5IIX should be particularly useful for video recording and includes Scene Recognition AF modes, which can recognize people and animals, along with face/eye detection in the scene. The two new Lumix cameras also have improved in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which Panasonic says is twice as good as the original S5.

While the Lumix S5 and S5IIX are primarily designed for video, they also bring improvements for stills shooting. Both can shoot at 9fps with the mechanical shutter, but hit an impressive 30fps if you switch to the electronic shutter (albeit with the potential downside of a rolling shutter). There’s also a 96MP Pixel Shift mode for high-resolution shots, though it can only really be used in static scenes.

Impressively, the Panasonic Lumix S5II has the same US launch price as its predecessor, which remains on sale. You can buy it later this month for $1,999 / £1,999 (about AU$3,520). The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX will arrive later this year (by the end of May in the US or ‘Winter 2023’ in the UK) and will cost $2,199 / £2,299 (around AU$4,045).

Analysis: A long-awaited moment for Lumix fans

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The arrival of phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) on Panasonic cameras is a big deal – not just for Lumix fans, but for anyone looking to buy a hybrid mirrorless camera.

The company’s previous AF systems certainly weren’t terrible, and many photographers will simply use manual focus for static subjects. But in theory, the new system should bring the Lumix S5II and Lumix S5IIX closer to Canon and Sony’s high autofocus watermark. If so, that could make Panasonic’s new launches very tempting as they offer video features not offered by those rivals.

The lack of phase-detection autofocus on the recent Panasonic Lumix GH6 was so significant that the company apologized for its omission. Speaking candidly ahead of the launch of the GH6, Matt Frazer, Panasonic USA’s Business Development Manager, said he was “well aware that this isn’t the direction people hoped we’d go in” with regard to the camera’s autofocus, but that “it just wasn’t possible for us to get an adjustment for phase-based autofocus” on the camera’s new sensor.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

That’s now changed on the Lumix S5II and S5IIX, which have new 24MP full-frame sensors delivering those crucial PDAF autofocus points. We’ve yet to test this system, but in theory it should offer more confident autofocus in video and also for stills when shooting moving subjects with continuous autofocus. This is because phase-detection AF is typically faster than contrast-based AF for tracking moving subjects.

That said, it doesn’t necessarily mean hybrid shooters should rule out the Panasonic Lumix GH6. While that camera has a smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor and more limited autofocus, the sensor offers higher readout speeds to avoid rolling shutter issues when shooting in 4K/60p and 4K/120p with no crop.

However, if you want a full-frame hybrid camera then the Panasonic Lumix S5II and S5IIX are strong new rivals to the Canon EOS R6 Mark II and Sony A7 IV. They offer pro-friendly features like waveforms and open-gate recording (which uses the full height of the camera sensor so you can easily export in different aspect ratios), along with more powerful in-body image stabilization that could make them ideal for run and gun shooting. We will bring you our full reviews shortly.