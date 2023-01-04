Panasonic just fixed the biggest weakness of its Lumix mirrorless cameras

By
Jacky
-
Panasonic just made camera headlines at CES 2023 by announcing two full-frame cameras that add a much-needed new feature to its Lumix range: phase-detection autofocus.

The Panasonic Lumix S5II and Lumix S5IIX, succeeding the Panasonic Lumix S5, become great video workhorses thanks to their new 24MP full-frame CMOS sensors. For the first time on Lumix cameras, this sensor brings with it a hybrid phase-detection autofocus system, which (in theory) should be a significant leap over the contrast-based detection system seen in its earlier cameras.

