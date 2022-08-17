Panania Shooting Sydney: Gangster mum Lametta Fadlallah romance gone wrong: Amy Hazouri

A “gangster mother” murdered in a brutal execution next to her hairdresser may have been the target of a failed romance.

Lametta Fadlallah, 48, was brutally shot in the back seat of a Toyota 4WD in Panania, western Sydney, on Sunday.

Police are now looking for four gunmen who released 15 bullets through the vehicle’s windows and also hit Amy Hazouri, 39, who had just finished blow-drying Ms Fadlallah’s hair before an engagement party at a nearby Lebanese restaurant. that they would both attend.

The popular eatery is owned by Mrs Fadlallah’s partner Adel Dayoub. The two had been dating for 12 months.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that Mr Dayoub had any involvement in the shooting, and police are not investigating him either.

Police Say Ms Fadlallah ‘Previously Had Relationships With… Known’ [criminal] identities” and they investigate whether that played a role in her death.

Adel Dayoub and Lametta Fadlallah (pictured together) had been dating for just over 12 months and she got to know his family before her death on Saturday

Detectives are convinced that Ms Fadlallah was the intended target and that Ms Hazouri (pictured) was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time

In the front was a 16-year-old TikTok star with 100,000 followers and her 20-year-old boyfriend. The traumatized couple managed to escape the hail of gunfire.

One of the gunmen pushed the teen’s head to the side as he leaned through the vehicle’s window and pulled the trigger. She has struggled to eat or sleep since the tragedy.

Daily Mail Australia revealed on Wednesday that Ms Fadlallah may have become a target after reluctantly speaking to police about her past.

Upon learning that someone she cared about was having serious problems with the law, she reportedly contacted the NSW Crime Commission.

That decision made her a “marked woman,” said a friend of Ms Fadlallah.

In the months before she was shot, Ms. Fadlallah installed multiple high-tech security cameras at her Hendy Avenue home.

Those cameras probably captured the moment she was ambushed in the driveway.

“I think she knew it was coming,” the friend said.

She was well aware of the cost of talking to the police.

“As I was told, the killers don’t think they broke any rule to stay away from women and family, because that’s not why she was targeted. She’s dead because she sniffed,” a friend said.

‘She didn’t deserve to die… She was a good woman and did everything for everyone, but it’s the rules. In their eyes that is something worth killing for.’

She rented a neat dark brick duplex in Hendy St, Revesby and her 16-year-old son attended a private school nearby

In May, she paid to have a sophisticated security system installed with at least three cameras aimed at the street where she was robbed and shot.

Adel Dayoub (pictured) helps police investigate 48-year-old’s death

Ms Fadlallah is reportedly associated with underworld figures for many years and was married to Abraham Derbas at one point in the 1990s.

He was a key member of the Telopea St Gang – coined after the Punchbowl, Western Sydney Street, which rose to disgrace between 1998 and 2000 as a hornet’s nest of gang activity in the Middle East.

Derbas is said to have long since turned his back on criminal life and has not had a relationship with Mrs Fadlallah for several years.

More recently, Ms Fadlallah was the long-term girlfriend of Safi, the Kings Cross standover, who was found dead in a Sydney apartment in January 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

Curiously, the criminals switched partners with Safi’s former lover Hilal who later married Derbas.

Detectives are investigating links between the pair and other criminals Ms Fadlallah could be associated with — and whether she had any information that others would like to keep quiet.

Lameta Fadlallah (pictured), 48, was one of two women killed in a hail of bullets

Forensic police work at the cordoned off crime scene on Sunday morning (photo)

Her hairdresser friend, Amy Hazouri, was also killed in the attack

‘She was in the middle of life. She would carry the guns for the boys, give alibis if needed and until she was killed mixing with gangsters,” an underworld source who new Ms Fadlallah told the Daily Telegraph.

“Lam was playing with the big boys and maybe knew too much.

“She always thought she was smart, but this is the most dangerous Sydney has ever been. Killing women so openly is next level.’

Her former husband Safi, 45 years old and weighing 200kg, was found dead in his Stapleton Street, Pendle Hill, after a neighbor was heard screaming for help around 4am.

Safi, 45, was arrested in October 2020 (pictured) on charges of possession of weapons

He had been released from prison just weeks earlier, as police found drug paraphernalia inside the unit.

The ‘great’ gangland player had close ties to criminals and was feared in Sydney’s underworld.

The former Kings Cross cyclist and bouncer survived 42 stab wounds while in prison in 2010.

The injuries put him in a coma for five months, with police saying he survived only because of his size.

Shortly after the shooting, a burnt-out car was found in the nearby suburb of Panania