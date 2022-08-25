Pamela Anderson plants a sweet kiss on model son Dylan Lee’s cheek as the pair leave dinner at Nobu

<!–

Pamela Anderson was the doting mom on Wednesday when she planted a sweet kiss on the cheek of son Dylan Lee as they dined together at Nobu in Malibu.

The actress and model, 55, cut a casual figure for the outing in a simple white T-shirt paired with cream satin pants and white crocodile heels.

Pamela let her loose blonde locks fall in soft waves over her shoulders while she opted for a light palette of makeup.

Meanwhile, her model son Dylan, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 59, opted for a laid-back look in a printed off-white T-shirt, baggy jeans and trainers.

He completed his chilly look with a silver watch and a black baseball cap worn backwards.

The pair looked closer than ever as they shared a sweet moment together as they exited the chic eatery.

The mom and son outing comes days after her ex and his dad Tommy Lee wowed fans by showing off his genitals in a frontal photo.

The musician said he got “f**king sideways as f**k” before taking the nude photo when he opened up to fans about the image at his band’s concert in San Antonio, Texas on Monday.

“A few weeks ago we had a two week break from the tour and I went on a motherf**king bender, bro. A bender! I got f**king sideways like f**k and got naked and posted pictures of my d**k,” he told fans onstage.

He then encouraged male spectators to show off their own genitals.

“Usually I mean I’m a handsome man, so I like to see tits. But tonight, tonight is equal opportunity night! Tonight I want to see everyone’s dick! Come on guys, get your s**t out!’

The rocker appeared to have one taker, who eventually withdrew from the challenge.

Pamela, who rose to fame after being discovered in the stands at a baseball game in the late 1980s, is back in the headlines this year.

First, her past was brought back to life through the limited Hulu series Pam & Tommy, in which actress Lily James portrayed her.

The show focused on her and ex-husband Tommy’s sex tape that leaked in the 90s.

It highlighted the one-sided treatment the actress received from the media after her property was stolen from a disgruntled handyman.

She later revived her acting career when she stepped into the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago.

Her performance on the hit show kicked off in April and speaking of the odds she said the fishnet-clad character was one she’s “rehearsed all my life” to play.

The Baywatch star called it a “dream role” as she took the stage in the Big Apple through June 5.