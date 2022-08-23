Pamela Anderson looks angelic as she wows in head-to-toe white outfit while out and about in Malibu

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pamela Anderson flashed her megawatt smile in Malibu on Monday as she stepped out in an all-white look.

The 55-year-old pin-up wore a crew-neck T-shirt in loose-fitting linen lounge pants to grab a coffee.

Her signature long, platinum blonde hair flowed down her back as she wore it off center.

Beaming: Pamela Anderson flashed her megawatt smile in Malibu on Monday as she stepped out in an all-white look

The Canadian-born beauty appeared makeup-free under oversized, white-rimmed sunglasses.

She carried her belongings in a cute wicker basket handbag and went without jewelry.

At her feet walked the mother of two in a trendy pair of Madame Mules, which come from the Crocs collaboration with Balenciaga.

Her wide-leg pants had a crinkled elastic waistband, which hugged her slim figure.

Goddess: Her signature long, platinum blonde hair flowed down her back as she wore it off center

Anderson, who rose to fame after being discovered in the stands at a baseball game in the late 1980s, has made headlines again this year.

First, her past was brought back to life through the limited Hulu series Pam & Tommy, in which actress Lily James portrayed her.

The show focused on her and ex-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape that leaked in the 90s.

It highlighted the one-sided treatment the actress received from the media after her property was stolen from a disgruntled handyman.

Of course: The Canadian-born beauty appeared to go makeup-free under an oversized pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, which she took off at one point.

She later revived her acting career when she stepped into the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago.

Her performance on the hit show kicked off in April and speaking of Chance she said the fishnet-clad character was one she’s “rehearsed all my life” to play.

She invoked a “dream role” as she took the stage night after night in the Big Apple through June 5.

Anderson stated, “I think fame for Roxie is freedom,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

“It’s not just about being famous, it’s about having freedom and loving attention, so I recognize a lot of the things in the show.”

On trend: At her feet walked the mother of two in a trendy pair of Madame Mules, which come from the Crocs collaboration with Balenciaga

She went on, “There’s a darkness in it,” she said. “There is also a darkness for the media and real life. It’s a very interesting piece and it’s iconic. It lasts forever because it’s a great story.

“And there’s always something beneath all the glamor that makes it even more glamorous.”

Pam was married to the Motley Crue drummer from 1995-1998 and they share two sons: Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 24.